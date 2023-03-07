Ruby Walsh thinks Galopin Des Champs is "tailormade" for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He was speaking on this week's Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast which captured ‘The Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night’. The Racing TV pundit admits there's a live contender for chasing's blue riband among the home contingent but feels the Willie Mullins-trained favourite will prove too tough a nut to crack. "I didn’t think Bravemansgame was a formidable opponent until I watched him in the King George and I would tend to agree with them," he reasoned.

