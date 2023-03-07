Ruby Walsh thinks Galopin Des Champs is "tailormade" for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
He was speaking on this week's Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast which captured ‘The Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night’.
The Racing TV pundit admits there's a live contender for chasing's blue riband among the home contingent but feels the Willie Mullins-trained favourite will prove too tough a nut to crack.
"I didn’t think Bravemansgame was a formidable opponent until I watched him in the King George and I would tend to agree with them," he reasoned.
"The further he went in the King George, the more he impressed me. I don’t worry about the track, he’s had one run in Cheltenham was it, in the Ballymore, he was placed behind Bob Olinger, I think he’s a much better horse now, he’s gone one way and Bob Olinger has gone the other. I’d say he is a big runner, there’s no doubt about it – if you give me the choice which one would I ride, I would ride Galopin Des Champs all day, every day. I think he’s tailormade for it and I think he will win. I hope he wins.
"As for a stayer coming at them, you’re going to have A Plus Tard, Bravemansgame, Galopin Des Champs, the classy ones, but as always happens in Gold Cups, a stayer will get involved. I thought that would be Noble Yeats all year and I still think it will be Noble Yeats, he gave Ahoy Senor 3lb in the Cotswold Chase, he wasn’t knocked about, cheekpieces are going back on, I think he’ll turn the form with Ahoy Senor and I think he’ll get in the money."
