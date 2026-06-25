Royal Velvet poised to tackle Never So Brave at York

William Knight believes Royal Velvet can deliver a strong display in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes at York on Saturday.
The five-year-old mare is one of six horses declared for the seven-furlong Group 3, the £100,000 highlight of Saturday’s seven-race card.
Royal Velvet failed to find top form last week at Royal Ascot where she finished down the field in the Buckingham Palace Stakes in handicap company.
Newmarket-based trainer Knight was left somewhat mystified by the run, given her early-season form,
Royal Velvet won a Group 3 at Lingfield in May after opening up for 2026 with victory in a competitive handicap at Newmarket.
Knight said: “We’re not quite sure why she ran as she did at Ascot. Whether it was a big field and she just had no daylight, I don’t know. I really thought she’d run a big race there. So, I think I’m just drawing a line through it.
“She’s come back absolutely fine. Yes, we’re backing her up pretty quickly, but she seems well at home.”
Royal Velvet is poised for a return to the Knavesmire – the scene of her seven-furlong triumph in the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival last August.
This weekend’s assignment will see jockey Marco Ghiani partner her for the first time.
The combination will face the Andrew Balding-trained Never So Brave, the course and distance winner of last year’s Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.
Another classy campaigner in opposition is the William Haggas-trained Saber Strike, who also lined up at Royal Ascot. Saber Strike is set to be the sole three-year-old in the race.
Knight said: “Obviously, Andrew’s is a very good horse at York and William’s horse ran in the Jersey. But if there’s an opportunity to get some ‘black type’…
“She loves York, seven furlongs I think is her right trip, so she’s got that in her favour. It’s a tough ask, but I wouldn’t be running her if I didn’t think she could run a big race.”
The other three horses set for action are last season’s Sussex Stakes winner Qirat (Ralph Beckett), Balmacara (Eve Johnson Houghton) and County Kildare based challenger, Chicago Critic (Johnny Murtagh).
Summer Music Saturday will see the British singer-songwriter Becky Hill perform after racing.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.