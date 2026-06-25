Royal Velvet poised to tackle Never So Brave at York

The five-year-old mare is one of six horses declared for the seven-furlong Group 3, the £100,000 highlight of Saturday’s seven-race card.

Royal Velvet failed to find top form last week at Royal Ascot where she finished down the field in the Buckingham Palace Stakes in handicap company.

Newmarket-based trainer Knight was left somewhat mystified by the run, given her early-season form,

Royal Velvet won a Group 3 at Lingfield in May after opening up for 2026 with victory in a competitive handicap at Newmarket.

Knight said: “We’re not quite sure why she ran as she did at Ascot. Whether it was a big field and she just had no daylight, I don’t know. I really thought she’d run a big race there. So, I think I’m just drawing a line through it.

“She’s come back absolutely fine. Yes, we’re backing her up pretty quickly, but she seems well at home.”

Royal Velvet is poised for a return to the Knavesmire – the scene of her seven-furlong triumph in the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival last August.

This weekend’s assignment will see jockey Marco Ghiani partner her for the first time.