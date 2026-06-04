Royal meeting likely for Timeforshowcasing following German 1000 Guineas success

There is the prospect that Timeforshowacasing could head back Germany next month for the Group One for the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis- Bayerisches Zuchtrennen over ten furlongs at Munich, while her latest success also handed her an entry in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket,

Having finished down the field in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her penultimate start, the Jaber Abdullah-owned filly bounced back to winning ways when tasting Classic glory in the Group Two prize at Dusseldorf on Sunday.

While the Middleham handler has yet to finalise his plans for the daughter of Showcasing, he admits he is favouring the mile Group One test on Friday, June 19 as her next assignment.

However, Johnston appears set to test her back at Group One level before both those races at the Royal meeting in a race his dad Mark won back in 2004 with Attraction.

Johnston said: “To go back to Germany she would have to go up in distance. There is a race there at the backend of July which could be a possibility. She is in the Coronation Stakes, and on Sunday she won a free entry to the Falmouth Stakes.

“There is no getting away from the fact that now she is a Group Two winner she will be a little bit trickier to place, but that is there in black ink and it can’t be taken away from her.

“It is very much job done and we will inevitably roll the dice back in Group One company in the not too distant future. I would say it is more likely than not we go to Ascot.

“Her owner likes to be competitive, and run if we are able to. With her we have plenty of credit in the bank as we can roll the dice a few times and enjoy ourselves a bit.”

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