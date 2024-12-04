Royal Infantry marches on with impressive Haydock romp

Market rival Crest Of Fortune did his best to stay with the leader in the straight, but Royal Infantry soon found another gear to put further daylight between himself and the chasing pack, with eight and a half lengths the winning margin.

His supporters will have had few concerns, with Royal Infantry sent straight into the lead by the trainer’s brother Harry Skelton, having his rivals on the stretch from before the home turn.

Best of the home team when eighth in last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, the five-year-old made a winning start to his hurdling career at Chepstow four weeks ago and was a well-backed 11-10 favourite to follow up on Merseyside.

Paddy Power cut the winner’s odds for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to 20/1 from 40/1 and his trainer will now raise his sights on his next start.

“He’s obviously pretty good – winning a Listed bumper last year, it goes without saying,” said Skelton.

“I was just really happy to see him go about it in a very professional manner. We had to make our own running, which is sometimes a luxury and sometimes a hindrance. On this occasion, I think it was a luxury. He was in a good rhythm, but he wasn’t getting hassled.

“Turning in, it just took him four or five strides, but once he dropped into that gear to pick up, he was off then – I think that was the most impressive bit really.

“I don’t know if the Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, the old Tolworth, might come a bit soon, but if it did, he could come back here for the Rossington Main.

“He handles that (soft) ground, but he’ll be fine on better. It’s a great luxury to have a good one because they normally don’t complain about the ground!”

