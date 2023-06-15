Three eyecatching entries

FLORA OF BERMUDA (Queen Mary Stakes)

The twice-raced Flora Of Bermuda would have a penalty-kick if aimed towards a five-furlong maiden somewhere but trainer Andrew Balding is willing to have another shot at Hilary Needler winner Midnight Affair in the Queen Mary Stakes.

And why not, would be the obvious riposte. The daughter of Dark Angel showed a whole heap of potential on her debut on good to soft ground at Sandown in mid-May, looking a threat at the furlong pole but ultimately shaping like the run was needed, and her Beverley effort can surely be marked up a shade as she was denied a clear run as the winner kicked on.

That latest run came on quicker ground so conditions don’t appear to be an issue either way and she’s just the sort of horse who gets overlooked in highly-competitive Royal Ascot betting markets.

GRANDE DAME (Duke Of Cambridge Stakes)

Two for the price of one here, with Roger Varian's Ameynah and the Gosden-trained Grande Dame both potentially having their first start of the campaign in the Group 2 contest.

The former hasn't run since a decent effort when sixth in the 1000 Guineas last spring and is no doubt best watched if pitching up here but Grande Dame could definitely be a player, especially with the yard's fillies in such blistering form at the moment.

This daughter of Lope De Vega was put in her place by stablemate Inspiral in last year's Coronation Stakes but she bounced back with a Listed win and two placed efforts later in the campaign, including when third behind Fonteyn and Laurel in the Sun Chariot when last seen.

She's got a couple of lengths to find with stablemate Laurel on that evidence but was denied a clear run after being shuffled back a couple of furlongs out and she certainly wouldn't look out of place if lining up here.

Patience is a virtue, something I've been reminding myself almost daily since putting up Gooloogong for Epsom at the start of the season.

Something presumably went awry after his impressive comeback success in a Navan maiden over 10 furlongs on March 23 as he was given a bunch of Derby trial entries and skipped every one of them.

Finally, he's entered up again and it sounds a lot like Wednesday's Queen's Vase over 1m6f is going to be the target, having had a King Edward VII Stakes entry for several weeks already.

A son of Australia, he's a full-brother to the high-class Cayenne Pepper and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fares in stakes company for the first time, having left a deep impression with the way he found generously for Ryan Moore at Navan.