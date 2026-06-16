There’s not much John Magnier has got wrong over the years in this great game of ours and his short, snappy preview of the St James's Palace Stakes proved no exception.

Gstaad did indeed serve it up to Bow Echo but came up agonisingly short in the sort of Royal Ascot head-to-head that showcases all that is good with the sport.

Two crackerjack three-year-old milers squaring up for round two of their personal 2026 series and delivering an instant Ascot classic in front of an appreciative and sun-drenched crowd.