Price of Wales's Stakes: Horse-by-horse Guide

Alflaila – Fine campaign at three, the only blowout coming in the Jersey Stakes at this meeting, and back with a bang (after some time off) when beating My Prospero in last summer’s Sky Bet York Stakes. Put in his place by Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes when last seen, though, and facing a stiff task on his return from another layoff.

Auguste Rodin – Superb at his best and, after winning the Derby and the Irish version at the Curragh, he signed off last season with an Irish Champion Stakes/Breeders’ Cup double. Threw in his latest poor run out in Meydan in March but not far off his best again when second to White Birch at the Curragh last month. Needs to pull out a bit more on that form but highly plausible he'll do just that on a sound surface.

Continuous - Made his name winning the Voltigeur Stakes and the St Leger last year and certainly wasn’t disgraced when fifth to Ace Impact in the Arc. Long layoff to overcome here but still has plenty of upside and he’s proven on all kinds of ground conditions.

Hans Andersen – Group 3 winner last spring but largely disappointing since, landing odds in a small race at Dundalk this April but well held by Passenger at Chester and White Birch at the Curragh since. No reason to think he’ll be involved in the finish.

Horizon Dore – Won the Group 2 Prix Dollar in 2023 but yet to add to his tally since then, although went close on both occasions in Group 1s at Longchamp on his last two starts. Good ground and this 10 furlong trip looks perfectly suitable and unlikely to be too far away again if bringing his A-game.

Lord North – Four-timer Group 1 winner but peak performance on home soil came in this race back in 2020 and more recent evidence suggests his powers are seemingly on the wane. Return to 10 furlongs a plus but vulnerable to younger legs.

Luxembourg – Irish Champion Stakes winner in 2022 and added another top-level success to his name when making all the running in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month. Could be happier over that longer trip these days.

Royal Rhyme – Soft ground seems important to him and kicked off his 2024 campaign in the best possible fashion when landing skinny odds in a relatively weak edition of the Group 2 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown. Needs to step up again but will only run if there’s ease underfoot and that’ll make him an each-way contender.

Snobbish – French-trained colt who looks to be biting off a bit more than he can chew at this elite level.

White Birch – Winner of the Ballysax last spring and backed that up with placed efforts in the Dante and the Derby before finding the Irish Derby too much of a test. Bounced right back this season and clearly better than ever, completing 10-furlong hat-trick at the Curragh with a three-length defeat of Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last month. The one to beat on that form, especially if there is ease in the ground.

Zarakem – French raider who opened his Group-race account when beating Horizon Dore in the Prix d’Harcourt at Longchamp in April, but since let favourite-backers down when fancied for the Group 1 Prix Ganay. Better ground might suit him but overall profile so far just leaves a little to be desired in this company.

Blue Rose Cen – Dual Classic-winning filly last spring and back to best when landing the Group 1 Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp on Arc weekend. Low-key reappearance run there late last month but it was entitled to be needed after a surprise stable switch over the winter and could be dangerous to ignore getting the fillies’ allowance, especially if the ground isn’t too lively.

Inspiral – Striking winner of the Coronation Stakes here in 2022 but narrowly denied on her belated seasonable reappearance in last year’s Queen Anne Stakes. Took a backward step in the Sussex at Goodwood before roaring back to form with three top-class victories, one of which came over this 10-furlong trip at the Breeders’ Cup. Said to have needed her comeback run when fourth in the Lockinge and well worth a try back up in distance around the bend here, which seems to suit her style.