Royal Ascot Tips: Horse-by-horse Guide to Gold Cup

Gold Cup: Horse-by-horse Guide

Coltrane - Very solid stayer with a fine record at Ascot, including a brave second in this event 12 months ago. Back to form here with first-time cheekpieces fitted when doubling up in last month's Sagaro Stakes and no shock to see him give it another really good go, providing the headgear works again.

Enemy - Has proved hard to place since landing a big handicap out in Meydan at the start of last year and not much in this season's evidence to suggest he's up to landing a Gold Cup.

Kyprios - Three-year-old campaign went pear-shaped but, following a year off, he was transformed and took the staying world by storm through 2022 including a half-length victory in this event. Missed it last year through injury and not quite at the same level since resuming, even though he's won his first two starts of this season. Back up in class and the horse to beat on form but might just be a tad vulnerable.

Point Lonsdale - Always had a great deal of ability and he appeared to relish the move up to a mile and three-quarters when back to winning ways at Chester last month. Yet to be tried over anything like this far, though, and others look more likely to be finishing a bit stronger.

Prydwen - Has raised his game again on the all-weather this spring and never better than when winning a Southwell handicap last time out. Missed Sandown engagement due to soft ground last month so now asked to take a massive jump up in class - and unproved over marathon trips as well. Opposable on balance.

Sweet William - Looks to have his quirks but he's a talented galloper too and scored by a head from Caius Chorister in Group 3 company at Sandown last month (first-time visor). Suspicion is that that form won't be nearly good enough to win this but he's not got many miles on the clock for a five-year-old and could improve for another step up in trip.

Trawlerman - Lost his way a bit early on last year but really found his mojo towards the back-end and showed a fine attitude under a brilliant Frankie Dettori ride when beating Kyprios here on Champions Day. Not quite at concert pitch for his comeback out in Meydan (third to Tower Of London) but it was a good run against race-fit rivals and he's hard to discount back here.

Trueshan - Veteran of the staying game and still recording Group 1 and Group 2 wins last September but he's undergone another breathing operation since and hasn't looked the force of old in two starts so far this term. Has always been best when the mud is flying and unlikely to get his ideal conditions.

Vauban - Won the JCB Triumph Hurdle when the best juvenile around in 2021-22 but found life tough in the big league over jumps the following season. Back on the level with two wins, including the Copper Horse Handicap at this meeting, last summer before a disappointing run in the Melbourne Cup. Last month's Yorkshire Cup offered plenty of encouragement and he's one to respect even though stepping into the unknown trip-wise here.

Gregory - Unraced as a juvenile but won his first three starts last year, culminating in the Queen's Vase at this meeting. Unsuccessful in three subsequent efforts but had his excuses along the way and he was staying on nicely enough when third in the Yorkshire Cup on his seasonal bow last month. Looks to have been crying out for a searching test of stamina and no surprise to see him shine in this scenario.

Tower Of London - Looked a stayer going placed with wins in Saudi Arabia and Dubai earlier in the year but now has to bounce back from a relatively moderate effort when fifth (behind a couple of these rivals) in the Yorkshire Cup. No surprise to see him do just that but stable has stronger candidate in 2022 hero Kyprios.

Caius Chorister - Quality and consistent mare whose form has gone up another notch in two starts this season, missing out by a head to Coltrane in the Sagaro at Ascot and another head second behind Sweet William at Sandown. Hasn't looked desperate for an extra half-mile on either occasion but likely to be ridden chilly and may be picking up some of the pieces again late on.