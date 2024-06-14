Royal Ascot tips: Day three preview and horses to follow on Thursday

Our experts take a look through the entries for day three at Royal Ascot and tackle some of the key questions facing punters on Thursday.

Kyprios looks like being one of the shortest prices all week, but where do you stand on the Gold Cup? Tony McFadden: Kyprios carried all before him in 2022 when the Gold Cup featured among his four Group 1 victories, and the level of form he displayed during that stellar campaign is far in advance of anything his rivals can boast. Indeed, a Timeform rating of 128 marks Kyprios out as the highest-rated horse in training along with White Birch. However, Kyprios wasn't at that level last season when runner-up in the Irish St Leger and Long Distance Cup after a setback had delayed his return to action. And while he has won both starts this season he hasn't had to run anywhere near his best. He's the one to beat but, at the prices, I'd be happy enough to take him on with Gregory. Gregory came up short in the Great Voltigeur and St Leger after winning the Queen's Vase at this meeting last season, while he was also beaten on his return in the Yorkshire Cup last month. However, stamina seems his strong suit and it would be little surprise were he to raise his game over this much longer trip. David Ord: If he's the 2022 model well he’ll win and win well but it is an if. He was beaten here on Champions Day in the autumn and the two wins this season have been routine and he hasn’t had to be near his best to achieve them. My inkling is to take him on and the improving Gregory at 6/1 looks the proverbial each-way bet to nothing at this stage. Andrew Asquith: Kyprios is at least 7lb clear of all of the entries on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, but he has been anywhere near his peak efforts in two starts this season, and I’m inclined to take him on. The obvious one to do so with is Gregory, who won the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last year, and made a most promising return in the Yorkshire Cup last month. Gregory finished behind Vauban on that occasion, but shaped as though he’s crying out for this bigger test of stamina, and as lightly-raced four-year-old, he has the potential to progress further still. If Kyprios isn’t quite at his best again, Gregory will give him plenty to think about.

We could be in for an open edition of the Ribblesdale Stakes – is there a bet at this stage? Tony McFadden: Kalpana made a mockery of her opening mark when a ten-length winner on her handicap debut at Newmarket in April and there was a lot to like about her effort in the listed Pretty Polly Stakes at the same venue last time, for all she was unable to justify odds-on favouritism. She couldn't get on terms with Friendly Soul - whose subsequent flop in the Musidora is best overlooked given how badly she hung - but Kalpana stuck to her task well and pulled 12 lengths clear of the third in a race that was run in a smart time. Kalpana has shown significant run-by-run improvement with each outing on Timeform's figures and there should still be more to come, with the step up to a mile and a half promising to suit. David Ord: It looks a fascinating race doesn’t it. I’d be tempted to side with potential over those who chanced their arm in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom. Diamond Rain is patently exciting and looked to have plenty of speed when winning at Newbury last time. Danielle ran well in the Lingfield Oaks Trial given how ill-at-ease she looked on the track but the one I like is Kalpana. She’s on a steep upward curve and pulled miles clear of the rest when touched off by Friendly Soul in the Pretty Polly. The winner fluffed her lines in the Musidora next time but that patently wasn’t her running and if Andrew Balding’s filly comes forward again, it will take a good one to beat her. Andrew Asquith: There is the potential for up to 16mm of rain to fall on Ascot prior to the meeting starts on Tuesday and if it does indeed arrive, it will have an impact on the ground, and if that does transpire, I’d be interested in Danielle for the Ribblesdale. She shaped with an abundance of promise on her debut over an inadequate seven furlongs and looked a very good prospect when opening her account on turf debut at Wetherby by 12 lengths. Danielle sluiced through the soft ground that day and much firmer conditions may not have suited in the Lingfield Oaks Trial last time, looking as if she’s come to win the race but not finding as much as looked likely. It is worth remembering she is closely related to last year’s Gold Cup winner, Courage Mon Ami, and is just the type who can progress again returned to a more galloping track and if getting some ease in the ground.

Which young flying machines have impressed you most ahead of the Norfolk? Tony McFadden: Whistlejacket is comfortably Timeform's highest-rated two-year-old so far this season following his three-and-three-quarter-length success in a Curragh listed race last month, while it's also interesting to note that he heads into Royal Ascot with the same rating his brother Little Big Bear had before winning the 2022 Windsor Castle Stakes. There are, of course, a host of potential improvers in here, however, and one I could see going well at a bigger price, if running here instead of the Windsor Castle, is Loom. He took a big step forward when beating an expensive breeze-up buy carrying the Wathnan Racing colours at Ripon - something not many juveniles have managed this term - and his strength at the finish there suggests Ascot's stiff track should suit. David Ord: Something is going to have to get a shift on to beat Whistlejacket and if the O’Brien juvenile team have already been on the scoreboard during the week then he’s going to be short. There are alternatives though and I was very taken by how Treasure Isle went through the race and quickened when second to The Actor at Newmarket last time. It was a big step forward from his debut and the form couldn’t be working out any better. Andrew Asquith: I was really taken by Shadow Army when he made a winning debut at York last month and, though he’s also in the Windsor Castle, he looks an obvious type for the Norfolk in my eyes. He did plenty wrong on his debut, but still managed to win, and he looked like he would do so more comfortably than he did entering the final furlong, too. The runner-up, Francisco’s Piece – who has been gambled on for the Coventry this week – has gone on to win a Listed event in France since, and the timefigure Shadow Army recorded at York was also very good, so there is substance to the form. I think you could have worse bets than the 14/1 available at this stage.

Is there a handicapper you’re looking to back on Thursday’s card? Tony McFadden: The King George V Stakes is always a hugely competitive affair but one on my early shortlist is Poniros. He was no match for King's Gambit in the London Gold Cup at Newbury last month but that colt has Group races on his agenda now, and Poniros still proved best of the rest in a race that featured plenty of interesting three-year-olds. The smooth headway Poniros made to get into contention was eye-catching and, after only four starts and just one in handicap company, he should still have more to offer. David Ord: There’s any number to be fair! I think Juddmonte might win the Britannia... Lautrec would be very interesting if getting in for the Gosdens - but they face an anxious wait – while Qirat showed this sort of contest was for him when making a winning start in handicaps at Goodwood. However, in the same race – and ownership – Starlore went into just about every notebook in the country when finishing seventh, beaten only two lengths. He travelled sweetly throughout but was denied a run from the two furlong marker until the inside the distance and was doing all his best work at the finish. He’s been pointed at this ever since and it’s a race that should be right up his street. Andrew Asquith: The Britannia is one of my favourite races of the week and a couple of Juddmonte horses in Starlore and Qirat both interest me for that race. They both made their reappearance in a seven-furlong handicap at Goodwood, with Qirat coming out on top, quite readily in the end and he will be 4 lb higher at Royal Ascot. However, while that race was unfolding, it was near on impossible not to be drawn to the strong-travelling Starlore, who got no luck in running but shaped as though he is on a very good mark. Starlore should be well suited by moving up to a mile and the straight course at Ascot should suit his run style perfectly. It will be interesting to see how he’s priced up compared to Qirat.

