Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips

Speech of no real value in opener

Having been away in Italy for several days where the skies were far bluer and temperatures much hotter than they were here before I left, I’ve not been keeping an eye on weather conditions at home but the BHA website tells me that Ascot is expected to start on mostly good to firm ground, with going stick readings consistent across the straight track, so I’ll proceed on that basis.

That said, the opening day features two handicaps, the Ascot Stakes and the Copper Horse, that don’t fit the remit of this column which is to find something that stands out on the clock, particularly the former race which is often won by something that has been running over jumps, while all except the Coventry Stakes among the five remaining contests contain horses we – and the bookmakers – know plenty about.

Former 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech is clear on time in the opening Queen Anne Stakes. However, I was keen on him for this race last year after what I thought was a promising run in the Lockinge only for him to finish fourth behind course specialist Docklands who managed to win despite being held up last of all in a steadily-run affair. A poor run the year before in the St James’s Palace Stakes adds to an unconvincing Ascot profile, and 7/4 looks very skinny about Notable Speech.

More Thunder and a favourite of my weekly Watch And Learn column, Opera Ballo, are next best on time, 5lb behind Notable Speech. Opera Ballo has yet to run at Ascot, however, but More Thunder finished second in the Wokingham last year and is a better horse now as well as at this trip as he showed when second on his reappearance behind Notable Speech in the Lockinge. A suspected weak pace might count against him, though, more so than against Docklands perhaps, who bids to become a three-rime Royal Ascot winner.

Confucius clear pick at Ballydoyle?

Pedigrees often play a big part in juvenile contests at Royal Ascot and anyone who follows them will be acutely aware that while Mehmas might be a Breeze-Up favourite he’s yet to sire a winner from 76 runners at the fixture with only one of that huge number even managing second. He’s responsible this year for Adaay Of Scarlett, Bull Shark, Mrair, Ruler’s Pride and The Ginger Kid.

Conversely, No Nay Never has a very good record if those horses are trained by Aidan O’Brien, with five winners and seven other top-four finishers from 20 runners, and two of his three representatives this year, Great Barrier Reef and Confucius, fit that bill. Great Barrier Reef has the better claims on the clock, having posted a race-leading 97 when getting the better of another stablemate by the same sire in the Marble Hill at the Curragh last month, and looks a bigger price than his claims merit.

Only once since 2010, however, when War Command won has Ryan Moore chosen ‘wrongly’ in the Coventry and he and O’Brien have teamed up successfully twice in the last three years with Gstaad and River Tiber, so the fact he has picked Confucius demands respect. Another sire whose progeny have a good record at the Royal meeting is Blue Point and his rep Royal Heritage, a good winner at Hamilton in a decent time considering he coasted home, ought to go well.

Sandals again at Ascot...

The King Charles III has a clear favourite in Overpass and not surprisingly given the strong record Australian raiders have in the contest since Choisir started the ball rolling in 2003 - Takeover Target, Scenic Blast, Nature Strip and Asfoora have all won it since.

Asfoora lines up again but Overpass looks to have the better overall as well as recent form, though an inability to get his head in front in any of his last seven races suggests he’s far from the best they could have sent over. French sprinter Rayevka, a winner at Chantilly recently, is an interesting runner having finished third in the Commonwealth Cup last year but the filly who won that race, and despite being isolated too, was TIME FOR SANDALS and she went on to post a race-leading 116 timefigure on unfavourable weight-for-age terms in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

She shaped well enough on her reappearance in the Abernant before being drawn out of things at York (as she had been in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last autumn) and her trainer Harry Eustace is mustard at this fixture having sent out four winners from twelve runners besides three others who have finished second. There is plenty of 20/1 available and that’s probably too big with Richard Kingscote back on board for the first time since the King George (also rode her in the Commonwealth Cup).