Royal Ascot Timefigure Tips: Best bets from Graeme North Wednesday June 17

WEDNESDAY

The second day of Royal Ascot kicks off with the Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs which has a surprisingly deep international flavour to it considering it’s a race for juveniles over five furlongs - five have come over from Ireland, four from the States and one from France.

Wesley Ward who runs two has won this race four times previously, most famously with Lady Aurelia but more recently in 2020, since when the prize has gone back to the States once again, so the American contingent must be respected.

Irish trainers have won the race twice since 2020 and Aidan O’Brien’s Victorious is top on time by 9lb from a filly Crownbreaker who was subsequently beaten ten lengths by another Queen Mary runner Wild Blossom in a slower time at Carlisle. Taking that collateral form line at face value is likely to be misleading but Victorious faces a different test here to the one she has been used to so far as she drops to five furlongs for the first time after two wins at Naas over six. That makes her vulnerable in my book given the highly promising Nottingham winner (in a decent if not outstanding timefigure) Senorita Bonita is also in opposition in a race that has so many unknown variables.