Royal Ascot target for Newmarket runner-up Poseidon’s Warrior

Charlie Appleby has earmarked the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot as a potential target for Poseidon’s Warrior.
After signing off last year with victory at Goodwood the son of Sea The Stars was pitched into Listed level on his return in the Betway Feilden Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.
Although he could not quite reel in Morshdi during the closing stages of the nine furlong test it was a run that Appleby believed offered plenty of promise for the future once stepping the exciting colt up in trip.
And although he is likely to have a run in between now and the Royal meeting in June the Newmarket handler identified the Group Two mile and a half test as the ideal target.
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Appleby said: “He went off favourite in the Feilden and we like him. William (Buick) said if he let him go he probably would have gone and won the race, but we didn’t want to let him go because we have seen that bit of keenness about him.
“We saw it at Goodwood, and we have seen flashes of it at home to be fair. Like a few of these horses they are fresh, they are well, but he got him switched off and he is crying out to step up in trip.
"I was going to go to Sandown Park, but I thought sometimes they can just hack around for the first half a mile there.
“He could go to Lingfield for the Derby trial there. York would be a lovely track to go to, but I just think the Dante might be a bit too much for him, as could the prelims, as if you noticed walking around Newmarket he was just getting a little bit warm each turn.
“We will just try and keep it simple for the next race or two. The race I thought would be for him though is the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot so let’s see how we get on.”
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