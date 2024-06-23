Royal Ascot Saturday review: Graham Clark reflections

Our man at the track Graham Clark reflects on the action on the final day of Royal Ascot.

Racing has a funny way of rewarding those that need a break at the right time and there will have hardly been a more apt winning jockey all week at Royal Ascot than Callum Shepherd. Ryan Moore might have been magnificent on more than one occasion on his way to waltzing to another leading jockey of the meeting crown, however for Shepherd his victory aboard Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke Stakes was one that even at this early stage was a season saver. After being replaced by Rab Havlin aboard eventual Betfred Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly the 26 year old has had to find a resolve deeper than he has ever had to throughout any stage of his career, but in the New Approach he has found the diamond he was looking for. Once it was obvious that last year’s St Leger hero Continuous was not going to make a triumphant return you would have had to have a heart of stone not to will Shepherd, and his equine ally, on to glory in the Group Two. And it was not hard to be touched by the outpour of emotion from Shepherd, who pointed out the sacrifices jockeys go through to succeed on the biggest stages when tipping his hat to the late Stefano Cherchi, following his first Royal Ascot success.

Isle Of Jura wins the Hardwicke

He said: “He was rusty at Goodwood but you still saw that desire to pass the post in front. Six weeks ago I thought I found my diamond, and that wasn’t to be, but he has certainly blossomed into one. I had a great winter and rode plenty of winners and it was all going pretty smoothly, but that is sport. It won’t all go your way for long, but I’m so fortunate to have this horse to kind of continue to bring me to the big occasion. “It was tough, but it makes you so hungry to do that on the rides you do keep. I would have hated the narrative to my year being about getting jocked off a horse. It needed to be about the horses I’m riding and this is a very special horse. “You can either get beat up by this sport, or you have to have the resolve to put a brave face on. People don’t want to see you go around sulking and moaning. We give our life and soul as you want to get everything you can get out of the sport. "Stefano Cherchi literally gave his life so how silly would it be for me to be moaning and sulking about not riding a horse given what he and his family have had to go through.” Before this success talk of more money spinning trips abroad, like the ones Isle Of Jura enjoyed in Bahrain over the winter, had been the suggestion. And while they might be fulfilled later in the season the top level domestically now beckons for the George Scott-trained gelding. Shepherd added: “We’ve not made too many mistakes yet and hopefully it can stay that way. If you look at him as a physical the best is yet to come. The natural step is Group Ones and he has earnt his place in them.” Hills shows Golden touch again When it comes to having the midas touch with sprinters there are few that possess such a gift like the one Charlie Hills has. Think Battaash, Muhaarar and Magical Memory and belonging up near the top of that list is the Khaadem, who returned to his brilliant best to land the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for the second year running. But although the evergreen eight year old belongs to Jim and Fitri Hay, the gelded son of Dark Angel is as much a family pet to the Hills family. Hills said: “What a horse to win two of these races. He is a very good horse and got a fantastic ride just off the pace and he never looked like he was going to get beat. Dad (Barry Hills) has been ill and he spent a few days in hospital, but he has been back and is improving everyday and that will certainly be a good tonic for him today. “Eddie (son) is 12, and Khaadem is eight, so he has been there most of his life. He has a huge amount of ability, but he is different from one day to the next. He will pick up the bridle one day and you think he is Nijinsky, but the next he looks like a plater. He knows more about the game than any of us. He is a hugely talented horse that has been a pleasure to train. “It is lovely to keep these horses in training as they become household names and you don’t get too many horses that win the Jubilee twice.”

Khaadem ridden by Oisin Murphy

Happy Days for Hannon It was Happy Days for trainer Richard Hannon who got to meet Henry Winkler, aka The Fonz, from the hit American sitcom after Haatem gave his new owners, Wathnan Racing, an instant return on their outlay when gaining victory in the Group Three Jersey Stakes. Hannon said of Haatem: “He is one of my favourites. He was so relaxed and 50 yards from the line I thought I was going to get robbed, but if any horse deserves it. He has won a Craven by three and a half lengths and he has been placed in two Classic races (English and Irish 2000 Guineas) since, and he has come here to Royal Ascot and won. He has got a heart of gold. “He cost 27,000 guineas, and I couldn’t sell him as a yearling. A nice man (Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah) came along and purchased him, and two others, and they were the last yearlings to be sold like Canford Cliffs, and he is the one that has turned to gold. On Winkler, who presented the prizes to the winning connections, he simply said: “He looks just the same!”

Haatem (near side) narrowly wins the Jersey Stakes

Shades of Frankel as Bedtime Story wows Derrick Smith was never privileged to own Frankel, but what he, and his co-owners Michael Tabor and John Magnier, have in Bedtime Story is an offspring of the now retired equine great that could be something special after producing her own Frankelesuqe moment. Shades of the 10 time Group One winner were evident for all to see after the Aidan O’Brien-trained two year old trounced her rivals by nine and a half lengths in the Chesham Stakes, much like her famous sire did when winning the 2011 Queen Anne Stakes by 11 lengths. Smith, whose famous purple and white silks Bedtime Story ran in, is not one to shout aloud when celebrating big race successes, but it was a victory that he admitted left him speechless. Smith said: “I’m a bit lost for words really. We expected her to run well, and go close, but to win like that was great. Ryan (Moore) didn’t have to touch her. She is so uncomplicated it was unreal. I quite honestly couldn’t believe it (when she went clear). To win like that at Royal Ascot is so special. "She has got a long way to go yet, but I would be very surprised if we have got anything better than her. The one yesterday (Fairy Godmother) was very good, but in my eyes she is the one for me, although I’ve been wrong plenty of times before.”

Bedtime Story storms home under Ryan Moore