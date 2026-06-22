"Just look at this place."

Five words and a glorious vista were all jockey James McDonald needed when asked what made Royal Ascot special. The rider, who enjoyed three victories during an enthralling week, looked round in admiration and the place did indeed look spectacular. Many of his compatriots Down Under - along with those from America, the Far East, Ireland and elsewhere - will have agreed. Five fabulous days of racing in summery conditions against a gorgeous backdrop. What's not to like? Answer: There's a lot to like, and much that other racecourses can learn from, as well as a few things that can be improved. I went behind the scenes and around the course to see what Ascot (mainly) got right...

Artwork from local school children was on display last week

How's the experience for Ascot racegoers? Admission options at Ascot can neatly be split into four enclosures: Royal Enclosure (invite only, top hat and tails mandatory)

Queen Anne (Grandstand, the old Tattersalls, suits for men)

Windsor (Further from finishing line, can bring own food and drink)

Village (Centre of track/other side to stands, relaxed vibes) While grandstand badges can cost close to £100, it's nearer to £35 in the Windsor Enclosure, and punters there have plenty of choices for seating, bars and eating. There's also a band playing after racing. Crowds get bigger at Ascot as the week goes on and by Saturday, it's up to around 70,000 from 45,000 earlier on. The Grandstand then can feel uncomfortably busy, particularly when there are swathes of open space in the Royal Enclosure.

Crowds relax away from the Royal Enclosure

The insistence on top hat and tails for men over there adds a distinctive, distinguished feel but referring to female guests as 'Mrs XX' rather than by their own name is just antiquated. Seeing 'Mrs William Haggas' on the carriage list grated with many. This is actually Maureen Haggas, an integral part of a successful training operation. There may be a 'class' divide at Ascot, although it rather depends on your definition of class. The only fallers I personally witnessed were gents who saw their toppers unseated as they lost their footing. Fortune Moyo, from Peterborough, has come to Ascot with her friends for 10 successive years after winning £10 from a bet on Stradivarius. "I was invited by friends, and now coming to Ascot is like an addiction," she tells me by the parade ring. "It's a beautiful day out. The ladies can dress up, have a bit of Pimm's - just magic." With a name like Fortune, and Moyo for her surname, then Moho Bay seems an obvious tip. It's out of the places. 'Fortune's always hiding' is one of the lines from the songs belted out by revellers around the bandstand each evening.

Around the world at Ascot The scale of the operation is huge - 8,000 staff and 1,300 media. Union flags and bunting around the Berkshire track add to the carnival air, and help mark the meeting out from its international rivals. You notice the accents at race meetings - Cheltenham, there's Welsh, Scottish, Irish. Here there are all of those, plus Australian, American, French, Kiwi, Japanese and many more. Racing media in the United States are used to big fixtures like the Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup, but Ascot is different. American broadcaster Scott Hazelton, here for FanDuel TV, says: "You just can't match the pomp and circumstance. The fashion here is next level - the women bring it every single day. "I think there has been a lot of US national pride since Tepin won here. It’s grown a lot in the last 10 to 15 years - hopefully we've pushed people in this direction, and brought awareness to an American audience." Cameraman Joe Chile adds: "I’ve been in horse racing 27 years, and coming here felt like the first time, it feels like an event. It’s amazing, it’s glorious, there's just so much going on."

Drinks pricelist for Royal Ascot

What's the price of a Royal Ascot pint? THE big question. It rather depends on what you want, but a main draught lager is Peroni Nastro Azzuro which costs £8 a pint (or £4.20 a half). Strangely, a smaller bottle (three-fifths of a pint) is not much cheaper at £7.20 while 330ml of Meantime Prime Pale comes at the premium price of £6.80. All manner of cocktails from Royal Ascot Blush and Front Runner Mojito to Margarita and Pimm's retail at £14.50. A jug, which equates to about four glasses, is £43.50. Spirits are around £7 for 25ml, with the mixers costing £2.70 so it's just under a tenner for a G&T. Wine lovers need to part with £48 for a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc, and if you prefer the champagne lifestyle, you'll need to fork out £130 to savour a Moët. Thankfully, there are 'hydration stations' scattered around the course where you can grab a glass of water. For free. Phew!

Guests enjoying the final moments of Royal Ascot on Saturday

Be my guest - the Ascot mantra It's interesting that attendees are not referred to as customers, racegoers or visitors, but as guests. These guests come from all corners - arriving from three quarters of the UK's main postcodes, along with thousands of people from a total of 76 different countries. While other race meetings are as pale as that premium ale, Royal Ascot has a genuine diversity and a general warmth as people patiently wait in queues at picture hotspots and take photos for each other. There's a lightness of touch around the place, including from security personnel. Treat people like adults and they might act like grown-ups. The megaphone announcements corralling rail passengers in the right direction to and from the course have a bit of personality. The trains themselves may get overcrowded but at least most people are smiling. Total attendance over five days is 294,541, a 2.8% increase on 286,541 last year.

James Blunt enjoying Royal Ascot