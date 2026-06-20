MONDAY

Midday departure for Ascot is delayed. First need to pick up the hire car. Arrive at Enterprise and it’s not ready. It wheezes round to the forecourt about 20 minutes later and is the same one I had for Epsom. The first 250/1 shot of the week landed.

“A tyre warning light was on throughout that trip, seemed fine when I checked them. Is all, OK?” I ask.

“Must be – no-one has said anything”.

20 minutes into the journey south and the aforementioned light is back on. I curse, Jeremy Vine on Radio 2 doing nothing for my mood.

Again, no obvious signs of an issue upon inspection so we plough on. Discussion turns to the food offerings of Camberley. Stanley Tucci will never do a docuseries touring them, but we decide upon Pizza Express.