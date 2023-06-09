Hukum and Mostabshir are set to spearhead the Shadwell Estates team at Royal Ascot this year.

The former returned from the sidelines to beat Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on his reappearance but isn’t set for a rematch with the runner-up in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes later this month. Racing Manager Angus Gold told www.shadwellstud.com: “He took his Sandown race very well and at this stage the plan would be to run him in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, though he will certainly need some rain between now and then; if all went well there we would look to run him in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot at the end of July, though if for some reason it poured with rain towards the end of June we could also consider supplementing him for the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown."

