Royal Ascot news: Elmalka and Charyn on target

The daughter of Kingman came from last to first to claim Classic glory in only her third race at Newmarket, edging out Porta Fortuna by a neck.

Varian told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s in great form and has had no problems, she’s done everything right since the Guineas and did a lovely bit of work last week. We’re very much thinking of the Coronation Stakes. Since she won at Newmarket, we were never going to Ireland. I think that was only her third start, so she looks like she’s getting the hang of it now and hopefully we’ll see a strong performance at Ascot.”

A wide draw prompted the hold-up tactics at HQ, but Varian believes his filly is versatile and a different gameplan could be used at the Royal meeting.

He added: “That’s really the only way we could ride her at Newmarket when we were drawn 16 of 16. She’s so inexperienced, we couldn’t really go forward from that draw and race on a wide wing with no cover. So we said beforehand, we’re just going to have to suck up the draw and ride her to run well – and as it turned out, everything worked for her.

“But she’s very straightforward. She’s been slow to get the hang of things, but she’s looking like she knows her job now, so I’m sure she’ll be a very straightforward ride at Ascot.”