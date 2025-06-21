Royal Ascot market movers: Completely Random the one for money

Harry Charlton's charge was foiled in his-track bid in a falsely-run race at Newbury last time but is clearly expected to be a different proposition in this cavalry charge. He's drawn 14 and is 10s from 2s with Sky Bet.

There's a major move for Venetian Lace in the opening Chesham Stakes with the same firm. Charlie Johnston's charge was a winner on her debut at Chelmsford three weeks ago and is 15/2 fron 20s to take the step up into pattern company in her stride.

Sunway hasn't been at his best in two starts so far this season but a revival is clearly expected in the Hardwicke Stakes. Wearing blinkers for the first time, Oisin Murphy's mount is 25/1 from 12s.

Punters are putting their faith in Japanese raider Santono Reve in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, he is 2/1 from 7/2 to prove too quick for the European sprinters.

Finally Sallaal is the one for money in the Golden Gates Stakes. A winner of two of his three, starts, Roger Varian's charge is 9/2 from 8s to make a successful start to life in handicaps.