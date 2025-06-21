Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Harry Charlton
Trainer Harry Charlton

Royal Ascot market movers: Completely Random the one for money

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat June 21, 2025 · 2h ago

Completely Random has halved in price for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot this afternoon.

Harry Charlton's charge was foiled in his-track bid in a falsely-run race at Newbury last time but is clearly expected to be a different proposition in this cavalry charge. He's drawn 14 and is 10s from 2s with Sky Bet.

There's a major move for Venetian Lace in the opening Chesham Stakes with the same firm. Charlie Johnston's charge was a winner on her debut at Chelmsford three weeks ago and is 15/2 fron 20s to take the step up into pattern company in her stride.

Sunway hasn't been at his best in two starts so far this season but a revival is clearly expected in the Hardwicke Stakes. Wearing blinkers for the first time, Oisin Murphy's mount is 25/1 from 12s.

Punters are putting their faith in Japanese raider Santono Reve in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, he is 2/1 from 7/2 to prove too quick for the European sprinters.

Finally Sallaal is the one for money in the Golden Gates Stakes. A winner of two of his three, starts, Roger Varian's charge is 9/2 from 8s to make a successful start to life in handicaps.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=21&bid=1492

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING