Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rogue Millennium (right) wins at Ascot
Rogue Millennium (right) wins at Ascot

Royal Ascot latest | Rogue Millennium on course to defend Duke of Cambridge crown

By Adam Morgan
12:27 · WED June 12, 2024

Big-money purchase Rogue Millennium is set to defend her Duke of Cambridge Stakes title when she forms part of Joseph O’Brien’s team for Royal Ascot.

A star performer when trained in the UK by Tom Clover, she edged out Random Harvest by a neck when successful in the one-mile Group Two event at the Royal meeting 12 months ago.

Sold for 1,650,000 guineas at Tattersalls in December, she transferred to Ireland to be trained at Owning Hill on behalf of her new owner Scott Heider.

The daughter of Dubawi was a beaten favourite when making her return in the Curragh’s Lanwades Stud Stakes, but her trainer was encouraged by the performance ahead of her quest for an Ascot repeat.

“I think she will head for the Duke of Cambridge,” said O’Brien.

“She made a lovely reappearance and we’re looking forward to getting her back on track.

“We’re looking forward to the week, it will be great racing and one of the best weeks of the year really.”

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Another key member of O’Brien’s Royal Ascot plans is crack two-year-old Cowardofthecounty who made the perfect debut at the Curragh in the spring and could get his trainer’s week off to the perfect start in the opening day’s Coventry Stakes.

The son of Kodi Bear heads to Berkshire with just the one appearance to his name, but is as short as 9-2 favourite with both Paddy Power and Betfred having seen the form of his two-and-a-half-length victory over Aidan O’Brien’s Whistlejacket franked in style by the runner-up in Listed company since.

O’Brien continued: “Cowardofthecounty has had a good preparation since his debut. The plan has always been to come here since then and everything since his debut has gone smoothly.

“He made a really good debut, the form of the race has worked out well and he’s been training really well since then.”

One horse who will not be at the Royal meeting but is on course to still run at Ascot in his next start is international traveller Al Riffa.

A Group One winning two-year-old, the son of Wootton Bassett has always been a consistent performer and will be pointed towards the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the end of July following his run at Saratoga last weekend, where he was sixth in the Manhattan Stakes over an extended nine furlongs.

“He didn’t get the rub of the green, but he didn’t lose anything in defeat,” said O’Brien of his US performance.

“The track was a bit sharp for him, but he has pulled out of the race well and we look at something like the King George for him now.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo