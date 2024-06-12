Royal Ascot latest | Rogue Millennium on course to defend Duke of Cambridge crown

Big-money purchase Rogue Millennium is set to defend her Duke of Cambridge Stakes title when she forms part of Joseph O’Brien’s team for Royal Ascot.

A star performer when trained in the UK by Tom Clover, she edged out Random Harvest by a neck when successful in the one-mile Group Two event at the Royal meeting 12 months ago. Sold for 1,650,000 guineas at Tattersalls in December, she transferred to Ireland to be trained at Owning Hill on behalf of her new owner Scott Heider. The daughter of Dubawi was a beaten favourite when making her return in the Curragh’s Lanwades Stud Stakes, but her trainer was encouraged by the performance ahead of her quest for an Ascot repeat. “I think she will head for the Duke of Cambridge,” said O’Brien. “She made a lovely reappearance and we’re looking forward to getting her back on track. “We’re looking forward to the week, it will be great racing and one of the best weeks of the year really.”

