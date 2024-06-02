Sporting Life
Fallen Angel pictured with winning connections
Fallen Angel pictured with winning connections

Royal Ascot latest: Coronation Stales crown on Karl Burke’s radar for Fallen Angel

By Sporting Life
13:30 · SUN June 02, 2024

Karl Burke would love to head to Royal Ascot with his Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Fallen Angel, but a decision on her next outing is still to be discussed with connections.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot was a beaten favourite in the Newmarket equivalent, but made no mistake at the Curragh as she romped to a clear-cut Classic success in the hands of Danny Tudhope.

It proved a special afternoon for the Burke team, with Darnation also scooping the German 1000 Guineas at Dusseldorf, and the Spigot Lodge handler has outlined possible options for both of his fillies.

Burke said: “We haven’t had a sit down and chat with either owner yet, but I can’t see Darnation going to Royal Ascot, I think the ground will be too quick for her and she is very much dictated by that.

“She’s in the German Oaks back at Dusseldorf which is a valuable race and a possibility.

“Fallen Angel, obviously the Coronation Stakes is pretty high on the list but she is still in the French Oaks and again ground will dictate.

“I would love to go to Ascot with her if there is good ground. I think that would be a great race for her up the hill on the round mile.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

