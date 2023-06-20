What was particularly impressive about his performance was the manner in which Mostahdaf swept from the rear to the front in the straight, soon in control and kept up to his work to maintain his advantage. Make no mistake, this was a high-class effort and Mustahdaf served notice that he will be to the fore in the conversation when it comes to races like the Juddmonte International and the Champion Stakes.

The perceived principals came into the race in reasonable form, at least, so it's hard to believe all four were well below their best. That implies that Mostahdaf has found a fair bit of improvement to produce an effort on a par with the best those he vanquished had achieved previously.

The Prince of Wales's, worth a million and perhaps the most mouthwatering clash of the week in prospect. And why not, with a quartet of high-class, closely matched runners in opposition, and yet they were completely upstaged by Mostahdaf, who hadn't previously looked in quite the same league.

St James's Palace Stakes - Tuesday June 20

Not every top race serves its explicit purpose on every occasion, but there was no doubt that today's running of the St James's Palace established beyond question the pecking order among the classic generation of milers before they tackle their older rivals.

Positioned in the calendar to attract the Guineas winners from across Europe, the Newmarket hero Chaldean, Paddington, who won the Irish version, and Isaac Shelby, runner-up in the Poulains in France, all took to the field in what looked a good renewal. Chaldean dictated but was readily picked off by Paddington with more than a furlong still to run, the winner striding clear as the effort told late on on the runner-up.

Paddington, completing a five-timer, has improved with every run, his performance a high-class effort that looks well up to standard for the St James's Palace. It was also a performance that suggests there is still more to come, and he ought to be more than a match for the best of the older milers, should he be targeted at races like the Sussex.

Particularly given Paddington's pedigree, there will likely be a temptation to try him over a mile and a quarter. The older brigade looks stronger at that distance, but such is the manner in which Paddington is progressing physically and in form terms, that he will have a big say wherever connections aim him.

Chaldean likely wasn't in quite the same form as he had been on testing ground at Newmarket, though it's hard to see him turning the tables on the winner were they to meet again.