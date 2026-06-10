Royal Ascot 2025 latest news | Ombudsman ready to defend crown

The triple Group 1 winner arrives at Royal Ascot in good order, having added the Group 1 Dubai Turf to his haul in March before warming up for his Ascot defence with victory in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month.

Speaking ahead of Royal Ascot, Thady Gosden reported Ombudsman to be in fine form as he told Tattersalls: "He has mentally progressed a great deal and developed well with his racing. He's now very professional. You saw at Sandown, he settled throughout the race, and in the home straight, when William [Buick] asked him, he was always doing enough.

"We'd always thought a lot of him. He showed a good amount and progressed well through his three-year-old campaign, but there were always question marks about stepping up to Group 1 company. But he duly delivered in good style, and he is the horse he is now. He's currently rated 128. He's a multiple Group One winner, of course here, and across the world in Dubai.

"He ran in the Dubai Turf, first time out this season, a wonderful race to win.

"He then came back, had a bit of a freshen up, and ran in the Brigadier Gerard again, beating a good horse in Gethin. He's been well set, and he goes to the Prince of Wales’s in good form. It looks like a very hot race this year, with Daryz, the Arc winner from last year, running.

"There are several options for him after the Prince of Wales's. There's obviously good mile-and-a-quarter options in the UK, Ireland and France later in the year. It's a long season and he started very early in the year."

Ombudsman is the 15/8 second favourite for the Prince of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday next week (June 17), with Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz their 6/5 favourite.