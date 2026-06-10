Royal Ascot 2025 latest news | Ombudsman ready to defend crown

John and Thady Gosden's Ombudsman is ready to defend his crown in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next week in a stellar renewal of the £1 million showpiece.
The triple Group 1 winner arrives at Royal Ascot in good order, having added the Group 1 Dubai Turf to his haul in March before warming up for his Ascot defence with victory in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month.
Speaking ahead of Royal Ascot, Thady Gosden reported Ombudsman to be in fine form as he told Tattersalls: "He has mentally progressed a great deal and developed well with his racing. He's now very professional. You saw at Sandown, he settled throughout the race, and in the home straight, when William [Buick] asked him, he was always doing enough.
"We'd always thought a lot of him. He showed a good amount and progressed well through his three-year-old campaign, but there were always question marks about stepping up to Group 1 company. But he duly delivered in good style, and he is the horse he is now. He's currently rated 128. He's a multiple Group One winner, of course here, and across the world in Dubai.
"He ran in the Dubai Turf, first time out this season, a wonderful race to win.
"He then came back, had a bit of a freshen up, and ran in the Brigadier Gerard again, beating a good horse in Gethin. He's been well set, and he goes to the Prince of Wales’s in good form. It looks like a very hot race this year, with Daryz, the Arc winner from last year, running.
"There are several options for him after the Prince of Wales's. There's obviously good mile-and-a-quarter options in the UK, Ireland and France later in the year. It's a long season and he started very early in the year."
Ombudsman is the 15/8 second favourite for the Prince of Wales's Stakes on day two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday next week (June 17), with Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz their 6/5 favourite.
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Tatt's magic
Bred by Charlotte and James Hanly of Ballyhimikin Stud in County Tipperary, Ombudsman has won eight of his 11 starts, earning more than £4 million in prize-money.
Offered at Book 2 of the 2022 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale by Ballyhimikin Stud, the son of Night Of Thunder is out of the Juddmonte-bred Dansili mare Syndicate and was purchased by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock for 340,000 guineas on behalf of his owners, Godolphin.
Reflecting on the renowned nursery which has been the source of many top-class performers, including Ombudsman, Thady Gosden concluded: "He was from a fantastic farm in Ballyhimikin. Unfortunately, I've never been there myself, but from everything I hear, it's an incredible place. They breed a lot of good horses and there’s been a lot of success from there. Of course, they have bred a top-class horse in Ombudsman."
The next sale to take place at Tattersalls' Park Paddocks in Newmarket is the Tattersalls July Sale, Europe's premier midsummer sale, which takes place from 7-9 July. For more information, please visit www.tattersalls.com.
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