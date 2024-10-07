Rossa Ryan feeling ‘on top of the world’ after Arc de Triomphe win

Ryan delivered the Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old perfectly, sitting just off Ryan Moore and Los Angeles through the first half of the race before moving up menacingly with three furlongs to run.

A strong stayer at a mile and a half, despite winning the Pretty Polly in Ireland over 10 furlongs earlier in the season, Bluestocking confirmed the form of her Prix Vermeille win over Aventure when holding off the same rival by a length and a quarter.

Speaking to Racing TV at Pontefract having won on Beckett’s Sir Dinadan, Ryan said: “It’s a bit surreal to be honest, I woke up a very happy man this morning, I was on top of the world.

“It all went perfect but it came from the way she broke, I needed her to jump really well for me and she did, after that it was smooth sailing.

“When Ryan came over on Los Angeles, I thought ‘brilliant’ because that meant I had one of the main protagonists in front of me and he gave me a nice lead.

“I was able to sit on her in the false straight and that gave me some leeway before I pulled her out and made my challenge without having to force my way out – and the rest is history.”