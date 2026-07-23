Rossa Ryan banned for 28 days for easing up close home at Sandown Park

Rossa Ryan has been suspended for 28 days after easing up before the line and being beaten close home at Sandown Park.
Arc de Triomphe-winning rider Ryan was on board 14/1 shot Thunder Home for trainer James Horton in the seven-furlong Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes.
The horse, having his third start after finishing seventh and fifth at Ascot and Lingfield respectively earlier in the year, started brightly from stall three and went into a clear lead.
He still held an advantage of around four lengths entering the final furlong and Ryan appeared to ease off without being aware that the Jamie Spencer-ridden Zero Error was finishing with a rare rattle down the outside.
The John & Thady Gosden-trained Zero Error was making his racecourse debut but stuck to the task admirably and ultimately got up to score by the narrowest margin of a nose.
The Stewards' Report on the BHA website read: "Rossa Ryan, the rider of THUNDER HOME, had appeared to stop riding on the run to the line before recommencing his ride in the final strides to finish second, beaten by a nose.
"After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Ryan was suspended for 28 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that would have finished first."
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Winning rider Spencer said on Racing TV: "I rode him in work maybe 10 days ago and he hasn't been on the grass. We were hoping he'd run a nice race but I was pleasantly surprised when I whipped him out at the two-pole - how he quickened and sustained his run through the line.
"He's a promising colt and he's out of a Galileo mare, so he should stay a mile well. He was a bit green going down (to the start) but you love it when they're like that and they learn on the job. What he did from the two-pole right through the winning post, you'd have to be very pleased with."
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