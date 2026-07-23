Rossa Ryan banned for 28 days for easing up close home at Sandown Park

Arc de Triomphe-winning rider Ryan was on board 14/1 shot Thunder Home for trainer James Horton in the seven-furlong Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes.

The horse, having his third start after finishing seventh and fifth at Ascot and Lingfield respectively earlier in the year, started brightly from stall three and went into a clear lead.

He still held an advantage of around four lengths entering the final furlong and Ryan appeared to ease off without being aware that the Jamie Spencer-ridden Zero Error was finishing with a rare rattle down the outside.

The John & Thady Gosden-trained Zero Error was making his racecourse debut but stuck to the task admirably and ultimately got up to score by the narrowest margin of a nose.

The Stewards' Report on the BHA website read: "Rossa Ryan, the rider of THUNDER HOME, had appeared to stop riding on the run to the line before recommencing his ride in the final strides to finish second, beaten by a nose.

"After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Ryan was suspended for 28 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that would have finished first."

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