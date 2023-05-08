The going was already 'Soft to Heavy' following 15mm of rain since Thursday and after more rain hit the track overnight, officials were left with no option.

A tweet from IHRB Raceday Information included a statement from Clerk of the Course Lorcan Wyer, who said: "Following 10mm of rain overnight, Roscommon is waterlogged in places at present. With the forecast being for further rain this afternoon, unfortunately the fixture scheduled for this afternoon has been cancelled.

The racing on Bank Holiday Monday in Britain includes two Flat turf meetings at Ayr (Good to Firm) and Windsor (Soft), with Southwell on the Tapeta through the afternoon and Newcastle staging a seven-race evening fixture (also Tapeta).

Today's jumps action comes from Worcester (Good) where the Class 3 Purple Granite Handicap Chase is the feature event over two miles.