Rosallion ruled out for season but races on in 2025

Richard Hannon’s charge finished second in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket before going one place better in the Irish equivalent and running out an impressive winner of the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, he hasn’t been seen on a racecourse since having been a late defector from the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and the trainer told Monday’s edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s got nothing to prove now and wasn’t right for Goodwood, he had a lung infection and he’d have run terribly.

"We put him on antibiotics and after three weeks he was bang ready to go again but the ground has gone now and let’s look forward to next year and look forward, not back.

“His big race will be the Queen Anne, there’s the Lockinge and the Sussex, all those races, maybe the Breeders’ Cup but he definitely stays in training next year and we’re looking forward to it massively.

"He’s a dream horse really to have around.”