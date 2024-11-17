Rory McIlroy savours DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double win

The Northern Irishman was in the midst of a two-way tussle with Rasmus Hojgaard for the season-ending event when his Race to Dubai crown was confirmed, with both players locked on 13 under with five holes remaining.

McIlroy - confidently tipped at 9/2 by our golf expert Ben Coley in his pre-tournament column - valiantly saved par at the 15th hole before hitting his approach inside a foot at the next to card his first birdie in 11 holes and nudge ahead of his rival.

Hojgaard holed a clutch par putt at the 17th to remain one behind but when he failed to find the cup with a birdie effort at the last, McIlroy had two attempts for victory.

He only needed one putt to seal the two-shot success at Jumeirah Golf Estates and complete the end-of-season double.

McIlroy was pleased to “get over the line” after winning The DP World Tour Championship, telling Sky Sports: “It means a lot. I’ve been through a lot this year professionally and personally.

“It feels like a fitting end to 2024 – I’ve persevered this year a lot, had close calls, wasn’t able to get it done. So to be able to get over the line…I hung on and got the job done.”