Roger Varian to take time before choosing next race for Sallaal

Roger Varian is in no rush to pick Sallaal's next target following his runaway Epsom win on Friday.

In landing the Betfred "Nifty 50" Handicap by six-and-a-half lengths, the four-year-old produced the sixth-best handicap performance this century on Timeform ratings. Pattern company now awaits and the trainer told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’ll be up into Stakes races but we haven’t really settled on the next spot yet. He came out of the race very well, I saw him canter yesterday and he’s just cantered past me this morning so he’s taken the race very well. “I think it was a big effort and I’m not in a rush to get him back on the track but I’m sure in the next few weeks or a month we will get him back out there in what is likely to be a Listed or Group Three over ten furlongs."