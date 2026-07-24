Roger Varian has supplemented Botagoz for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood

The daughter of Mehmas has been supplemented at cost of £40,000 for the mile and quarter test at the Sussex track on Thursday, which Varian won back in 2023 with Al Husn, by her owner Nurlan Bizakov.

Botagoz has tasted defeat just once in four career starts to date and was last seen running out an impressive winner of the Group Three JenningsBet In Delves Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle on her first attempt over ten furlongs.

And, on the back of that victory on the all-weather, the Classic-winning handler is looking forward to seeing how the progressive three-year-old, who is one of 10 entries in the race, shapes up at the top table.

Varian said: “We have decided to supplement Botagoz for the Nassau. She is an improving filly who looks to have stepped forward again from the Hoppings Stakes.

“The timing of the Nassau works very well as it is five weeks since the Hoppings. "She improved for the step up in trip to a mile and quarter last time, and a mile and quarter around Goodwood on summer ground looks like a good set up for her.

“We don’t underestimate the task at hand as I think it looks like being a strong renewal of the Nassau Stakes, but she is a Group Three winner who has earned her right to compete at the top level.

“We are excited to see how she measures up against a top class field and her performance on Thursday will give us some direction for the rest of the year.”