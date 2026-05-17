Roger Teal to go back up in trip with Dancing Gemini following Lockinge effort

Trained by Roger Teal, the five-year-old didn't get the perfect passage under Rossa Ryan before running on to finish just three lengths behind impressive winner Notable Speech.

And now Teal is planning a step up in trip for the son of Camelot.

"We're going to go up in trip, we'll go up to a mile and a quarter," the trainer told Racing TV's Luck on Sunday show.

"He's bred for it and I think now he's five he seems more relaxed, he's become very laidback.

"So I think riding him like we did yesterday - saving up his speed for the end - we're going to give it a go."

It would not be the first time over middle-distances for Dancing Gemini, who was sixth to City Of Troy in the 2024 Derby at Epsom before he finished last of six behind the same Aidan O'Brien-trained colt in the Coral-Eclipse a month later.

Teal said: "Kieran (Shoemark) rode him in the Eclipse, it was bottomless ground and I remember Kieran saying to me that two (furlongs) out he was laughing, and then he didn't quite get home on the ground. He just fell in a hole.

"But he probably paid the price for running in the Derby, he'd had that hard run and as a three-year-old each race takes its toll. He's a serious beast."