Roger Teal to go back up in trip with Dancing Gemini following Lockinge effort

Dancing Gemini will be tested over 10 furlongs on his next start following a back-to-form fourth in Saturday's BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
Trained by Roger Teal, the five-year-old didn't get the perfect passage under Rossa Ryan before running on to finish just three lengths behind impressive winner Notable Speech.
And now Teal is planning a step up in trip for the son of Camelot.
"We're going to go up in trip, we'll go up to a mile and a quarter," the trainer told Racing TV's Luck on Sunday show.
"He's bred for it and I think now he's five he seems more relaxed, he's become very laidback.
"So I think riding him like we did yesterday - saving up his speed for the end - we're going to give it a go."
It would not be the first time over middle-distances for Dancing Gemini, who was sixth to City Of Troy in the 2024 Derby at Epsom before he finished last of six behind the same Aidan O'Brien-trained colt in the Coral-Eclipse a month later.
Teal said: "Kieran (Shoemark) rode him in the Eclipse, it was bottomless ground and I remember Kieran saying to me that two (furlongs) out he was laughing, and then he didn't quite get home on the ground. He just fell in a hole.
"But he probably paid the price for running in the Derby, he'd had that hard run and as a three-year-old each race takes its toll. He's a serious beast."
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