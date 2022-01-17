Based at Beckhampton since 1990 when taking over from Jeremy Tree, Roger Charlton has held a licence for 31 years and has trained close to 1,500 winners, including a Derby winner with Quest For Fame in his first year with a licence, which also saw him win the French Derby with Sanglamore.

Harry has been working at the yard since 2014 and his father feels now is the time to recognise his contribution, following the likes of Oliver and Paul Cole, John and Thady Gosden and Mark and Charlie Johnston in officially teaming up.

Writing on his website, www.rogercharlton.com, Charlton snr said: “I am incredibly proud of what myself and the team have achieved in the last 30 years. I have had a wonderful bunch of owners throughout, many of whom are still supporting me, as well as a tremendous team at Beckhampton, a lot of whom joined when I did.

“I felt it was time to appreciate the hard work that Harry puts into the operation, having been working in the yard since 2014.

“He is an integral member of the team and at the age of 36, he deserves to be recognised in an industry that values youth. Beckhampton shall carry on as usual, it is a family business and Harry has been a great help to Clare and I.”