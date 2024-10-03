Robert Havlin thrilled to be partnering Inspiral in Sun Chariot

The daughter of Frankel has gone on to win six Group One races and Havlin is thrilled to be the pick of owners Cheveley Park, for whom he won the Lockinge Stakes aboard Audience in May.

If it proves to be Inspiral’s farewell, it is fitting the 50-year-old Scot is on board after guiding her to victory on debut back in July 2021 at Headquarters – the only time he has ridden her during her 16-start career.

With Ryan Moore heading to France, speculation was rife about his replacement until Havlin was confirmed on Thursday morning.

It is a busy weekend in the racing calendar, as Newmarket and Ascot host black-type races, while across the English Channel at ParisLongchamp, many of Britain and Ireland’s top talent will contest the two days of the Arc meeting.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained superstar mare is set to make what might well be the final appearance of her illustrious career in the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes, the Group One race which she dominated by three and three-quarter lengths last year.

“I ride her on Saturday, so that’s good. Obviously she’s a filly I know extremely well,” he said. “She’s won six Group Ones so I think anyone would be delighted to pick up the ride on her.

“It was all up in the air because we didn’t know if Sweet William was going to run in the Cadran or not and where everyone was going. Ryan obviously has to ride Kyprios now, my name was mentioned so it’s nice to be confirmed.

“I know the filly really well, that was the angle they (owners Cheveley Park) were kind of looking at. I won on her first time out, I’ve ridden her out – I’ve lost count how many times I’ve ridden her work – and I also did some stalls work on her on Monday. Trying to get her out of the stalls a bit quicker, so just tweaking a few things.

“It would obviously be lovely to get the win as it might be her last run and it would be nice to win on her first time and if it was to be her last run.

“Her last couple of pieces of work have been nice and she’s a filly that, apart from her two-year-old career, has never actually been through the whole year without being beaten a couple of times before hitting a winning streak, so let’s hope.

“She’s never been beaten on the Rowley Mile, even though she’s only been there twice, but they were both Group Ones so it’s a track she knows well and we are hoping for a big run.

“When Frankie (Dettori) was on his sabbatical, I was meant to ride her in the Falmouth that year and she got beat at 1/7 and luckily Frankie was back just in time to ride her so I’m glad I didn’t take the ride that day!

“Winning six Group Ones speaks for itself, but when she’s won them she’s been brilliant. She’s demolished fields when she’s won them.

“I think in the Breeders’ Cup, it was amazing to watch last year. That was probably my best memory of her, but I hope my best memory of her is on Saturday.

“Watching the Breeders’ Cup last year was just sensational and she’s given us plenty of good days.”

The jockey merry-go-round continues among Inspiral’s five rivals over the mile, with five-time Irish champion Colin Keane partnering Tamfana for the first time for David Menuisier.

Hollie Doyle misses Trueshan in France to ride Nashwa for the Gosdens and retained owner Imad Al Sagar, while Oisin Murphy is aboard Andrew Balding’s See The Fire.

William Buick is the plum booking for the Roger Varian-trained 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka and Karl Burke’s Darnation completes the line-up with Sam James on board.