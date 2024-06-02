Sporting Life
Sealed with a kiss... Rob Hornby and Alcohol Free after the July Cup
Rob Hornby set to miss Royal Ascot due to suspension

By Sporting Life
19:03 · SUN June 02, 2024

Rob Hornby is set to miss the whole of Royal Ascot having failed to weigh in after finishing third on Surrey Belle at Nottingham.

Hornby, who rode a winner earlier on the card when Kassaya, a half-sister to last year’s 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean won at the second attempt, rides principally for Ralph Beckett but teamed up with Hughie Morrison’s Surrey Belle in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap.

Sent off the 9-2 joint favourite, Surrey Belle was third past the post but Hornby did not weigh in so his mount was disqualified, with Merrijig promoted one place.

The stewards report read: “The clerk of the scales objected to Surrey Belle, placed third, ridden by Rob Hornby on the grounds of the rider failing to weigh in.

“Surrey Belle was disqualified and the placings revised as follows: First- EExpressionless, Second- Marbuzet, Third- Merrijig and Fourth- Liberated Lad.

“After being interviewed, the rider was suspended for seven days and was not entitled to a riding fee.”

Hornby, who partnered the Beckett-trained Westover to win the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last year, will be suspended June 16-22 inclusive.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

