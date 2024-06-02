Rob Hornby set to miss Royal Ascot due to suspension

Hornby, who rode a winner earlier on the card when Kassaya, a half-sister to last year’s 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean won at the second attempt, rides principally for Ralph Beckett but teamed up with Hughie Morrison’s Surrey Belle in the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap.

Sent off the 9-2 joint favourite, Surrey Belle was third past the post but Hornby did not weigh in so his mount was disqualified, with Merrijig promoted one place.

The stewards report read: “The clerk of the scales objected to Surrey Belle, placed third, ridden by Rob Hornby on the grounds of the rider failing to weigh in.

“Surrey Belle was disqualified and the placings revised as follows: First- EExpressionless, Second- Marbuzet, Third- Merrijig and Fourth- Liberated Lad.

“After being interviewed, the rider was suspended for seven days and was not entitled to a riding fee.”

Hornby, who partnered the Beckett-trained Westover to win the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last year, will be suspended June 16-22 inclusive.

