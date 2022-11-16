While better known for his exploits on the level, the Lambourn handler is no stranger to the jumping game as son of the late, great Dessie Hughes – trainer of dual Champion Hurdle hero Hardy Eustace and several other big names including Central House and Our Conor.

Hughes junior also rode over obstacles during his younger days, with an Irish Champion Hurdle success aboard Cockney Lad in 1997 featuring on his illustrious CV.

It should perhaps come as no surprise, therefore, that he has opted to head into the National Hunt sphere with stable star Brentford Hope – a son of Camelot who has won three times on the Flat, as well as being placed at Group Three and Group Two level.

The five-year-old was unplaced earlier this this season, but Hughes has been pleased with what he has seen on the schooling grounds ahead of a potential hurdling debut at Ludlow on Monday.