And with her last runner in the race Voyage parting company with jockey Pat Dobbs shortly after leaving the stalls in the 2024 renewal, Hannon hopes Alderman can give Wood a day to remember for all the right reasons.

Never one afraid to take a punt, the enthusiastic owner will now try and secure her most notable success to date at the weekend when pitching the son of Study Of Man in the world’s most famous flat race, which is worth £1 million to the winner.

The red and green silks of Wood have been commonplace on the racetrack for more than 25 years and have been carried to Group race glory by the likes of Gilded, Olympic Glory, Strong Suit and Zebedee, all trained by Hannon’s father Richard Hannon Snr.

Hannon said “This is what Julie is about and I think a lot of people buy into Julie’s racing. When she has a winner everybody knows and when she has a runner in the Derby she loves it. He is the right horse to have a go at the race with and we have got to put the record straight after her last one (Voyage) went fifty yards and won the Derby without a jockey, so we would like to get around this time!

“At the end of the day the Derby is about stories. You might think the horse has no chance going in, but coming out you might think differently. It is more than just the prizemoney. It is the taking part in a race like this and these days are all what we live for. The dream is on until two minutes after the race.

“I don’t think she will be disappointed. She will be pleased she has had a go and she will remember the day, which is great.”

While shaping with promise in each of his three starts to date, Alderman is yet to get his head in front.

Having finished seventh on his debut at Sandown Park he then signed off last season finishing third at Kempton Park before finding only the well-touted Water To Wine too strong in a maiden at Newbury back in April.

But while Hannon is well aware of the task facing Alderman he believes a recent spin around the track last week during the annual Betfred Derby Festival Gallops Morning will stand him in good stead.

Hannon said: “He handled it well around there the other day and he is a very talented horse. I love the way when he ran at Newbury he got there on the bridle, and he would have needed that desperately. He is a very decent horse, but Epsom is one thing, the Derby is another and there is also the trip.

"All of those things have to be considered, but Julie has absolutely nothing to lose and I look forward to it with her.”