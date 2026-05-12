Richard Fahey York Dante Festival runners

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners at the York Dante Festival.

Wednesday 16:40 Advance Twentyfive

I thought he’d go very close at Thirsk on his reappearance and he was very disappointing. I've not found a reason why but he didn’t fire on his first run last year, that was an ordinary effort too, and maybe he just needs that initial outing to sharpen up. It needs to have brought him forward plenty going into a deep York handicap like this but has some good track form there and that always offers hope. 16:40 First Time

A new recruit for the yard and he’s been working well. I’ve been very pleased with him. I’ve had a good look at this race and it looks impossible, any one of 10 or 12 could win it. My fellow could run a huge race and finish fourth or fifth but I’m really looking forward to seeing him in action. We had him gelded over the winter and I think that’s really helped him and as I say he’s going great at home. I like the draw in eight and hope he’ll go well.

Thursday 13:45 Sue's Last Chance

A nice Cotai Glory colt who shapes well at Musley Bank but when he took him away for a grass gallop he was a little disappointing. So it’s a watching brief on Thursday. He definitely has ability and goes alright, but whether he’s ready to win a Dante Meeting novice on debut I’d have my doubts. I hope he proves me wrong. 14:20 Stormy Impact

I’m a little worried about the sharp five furlongs first time back for her but she’s very fit and very well. She won the three-year-old Dash at Epsom last season and the plan is to go back there next month for the Dash itself. This will put her spot on for it but she’s ticking over nicely. Again we’re drawn on a flank though in 22 and I wouldn’t have picked that. I just hope high is where you need to be this week. 16:40 Boston Dan