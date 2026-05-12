Richard Fahey weekend runners guide

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners this Saturday.

Saturday Thirsk 15:37 South Parade

She’s just lost her way completely at the moment and needs to get her confidence and form back. I hope she shows a little more, but we'll see. 17:25 Ziggy's Queen

She’s out in stall 13 but it’s amazing at Thirsk how a wide draw, far from being a disadvantage, can actually be an advantage. She’s going well at home and is switching back to turf after a good winter on the all-weather. Doncaster 18:02 Blue Icon

He's a debutant I like. He goes well at home but will learn plenty from this too. I’d be pleasantly surprised if he was tuned up enough to win on debut, but we'll see. 18:02 Elias Escape

He didn’t show a great deal on debut at Redcar and might be one for handicaps later down the line, but should have sharpened up from the first run like plenty of mine tend to do. 18:38 Havana Rum

I was delighted with his run in a better race than this on his reappearance at Pontefract and he goes into Saturday’s race in good form. I’d expect him to run very well. 19:08 Watchdog

He was good at Redcar last time, and was awarded a race earlier this week meaning he’s now a three-time winner. The handicapper has had his say and has put him up four pounds. That might be enough to stop him, but we’ll see. 19:40 Tarmonbarry Kid