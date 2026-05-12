Richard Fahey weekend runners guide

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners this Saturday.
Saturday
Thirsk
15:37 South Parade
She’s just lost her way completely at the moment and needs to get her confidence and form back. I hope she shows a little more, but we'll see.
17:25 Ziggy's Queen
She’s out in stall 13 but it’s amazing at Thirsk how a wide draw, far from being a disadvantage, can actually be an advantage. She’s going well at home and is switching back to turf after a good winter on the all-weather.
Doncaster
18:02 Blue Icon
He's a debutant I like. He goes well at home but will learn plenty from this too. I’d be pleasantly surprised if he was tuned up enough to win on debut, but we'll see.
18:02 Elias Escape
He didn’t show a great deal on debut at Redcar and might be one for handicaps later down the line, but should have sharpened up from the first run like plenty of mine tend to do.
18:38 Havana Rum
I was delighted with his run in a better race than this on his reappearance at Pontefract and he goes into Saturday’s race in good form. I’d expect him to run very well.
19:08 Watchdog
He was good at Redcar last time, and was awarded a race earlier this week meaning he’s now a three-time winner. The handicapper has had his say and has put him up four pounds. That might be enough to stop him, but we’ll see.
19:40 Tarmonbarry Kid
This is a horse I have a lot of time for. He goes well at home and got tired on his comeback run at Doncaster. He’ll strip fitter for that and is one who will be winning races at some stage this season.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.