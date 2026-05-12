Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist Richard Fahey
Richard Fahey on his York Dante team

Richard Fahey weekend runners guide

Horse Racing
Fri May 15, 2026 · 19 min ago

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners this Saturday.

Saturday

Thirsk

15:37 South Parade

She’s just lost her way completely at the moment and needs to get her confidence and form back. I hope she shows a little more, but we'll see.

17:25 Ziggy's Queen

She’s out in stall 13 but it’s amazing at Thirsk how a wide draw, far from being a disadvantage, can actually be an advantage. She’s going well at home and is switching back to turf after a good winter on the all-weather.

Doncaster

18:02 Blue Icon

He's a debutant I like. He goes well at home but will learn plenty from this too. I’d be pleasantly surprised if he was tuned up enough to win on debut, but we'll see.

18:02 Elias Escape

He didn’t show a great deal on debut at Redcar and might be one for handicaps later down the line, but should have sharpened up from the first run like plenty of mine tend to do.

18:38 Havana Rum

I was delighted with his run in a better race than this on his reappearance at Pontefract and he goes into Saturday’s race in good form. I’d expect him to run very well.

19:08 Watchdog

He was good at Redcar last time, and was awarded a race earlier this week meaning he’s now a three-time winner. The handicapper has had his say and has put him up four pounds. That might be enough to stop him, but we’ll see.

19:40 Tarmonbarry Kid

This is a horse I have a lot of time for. He goes well at home and got tired on his comeback run at Doncaster. He’ll strip fitter for that and is one who will be winning races at some stage this season.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING