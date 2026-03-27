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Our star columnist Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey weekend runners: Guide to Doncaster team

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri March 27, 2026 · 3h ago

Our columnist is back with a horse-by-horse guide to his weekend team.

Doncaster, Saturday

13:20 Arrbob

He’s not really your typical Brocklesby horse, but he’s ready to start out and we’re happy to run him. He might not be as tuned up as one or two of these and I would be surprised but delighted if he won. He’ll learn plenty from it.

14:25 Rainbow Nebula

He’s been a star and we’ve been trying to get him ready for this. He’s a little bit backward in his coat, that hasn’t really come yet, but he’s fit and well and done plenty. He’s gone well at Doncaster before, that’s a positive, and I’m looking forward to seeing him run.

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/doncaster-28th-mar/r-7%7C35418234.1425

16:40 Up The Jazz

He was back to form at Wolverhampton last time. We’re coming back quite quickly with him on Saturday and he’s not a horse that wins many races. That’s because he’s been badly handicapped. He’s starting to slip down a little and he’s not without a chance.

17:15 Hashtagnotions

Another we’re turning out quite quickly off the back of a good run at Wolverhampton. He’s entitled to come forward for that and does try very hard which is always in his favour. He wears a hood for the first time and it will be interesting to see how he goes in that.

Southwell, Saturday

18:00 Watchdog

I think this horse is still improving but it’s been tricky to find races for him. He’s going up in grade on Saturday as a result and it’s probably a warm enough contest but we’re race fit and I’d like to think there’s more to come.

18:30 Clear Above

He’s been off for a long time after having a few little issues and I think he might just need this. It will be good to get him going again but he’s probably one for handicaps after Saturday.

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Doncaster, Sunday

13:47 Rainwater

I’m delighted to be able to give Isla Clarkson a ride at Doncaster. Her only previous one was when second on this fellow at Southwell in February so she knows him well. He’s a hard horse to assess at home but won’t mind the ground or the trip and I hope he gives Isla another great spin.

14:55 Golden Strike

This is one I’m looking forward to running this weekend. He’s been in good form on the all-weather this winter and is going to Doncaster hard fit. I think the ground will be absolutely fine for him and while it’s a very open race, my horse has race sharpness on his side which might count for plenty.

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow

16:05 Castle Stuart

His last winning rating was 86 and we race off 92 on Sunday so clearly he’s going to have to find more. We only got him towards the end of last season and he ran well on a few occasions in decent races. He’s ready to return.

16:05 Have Secret

We sent him hurdling after he schooled well at home but he jumped terribly at Wetherby so that was shelved after one run. He’s fit for Sunday and likes Doncaster, but a mark of 91 is very much as high as he’d want to be.

17:50 Ay Gee Ell

He got hammered for winning at Southwell in December and shows no signs of coming back down the handicap. He’s been running creditably, mind, including when third back there earlier this month. He just doesn’t have anything in hand of the assessor, I think he needs to come down, but would love to be proved wrong. He’s another who is race fit which, as I keep saying, can be a big advantage at this time of year on soft ground.

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