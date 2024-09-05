Richard Fahey weekend runners at Ascot, Thirsk and York

Top trainer Richard Fahey goes through his team for Ascot, Thirsk and York this weekend.

Saturday Runners ROCK OPERA – 3.55 Ascot

I just hope the rain doesn’t come as he seems to like fast ground. We’ll see what happens with the weather but he’s in good order at home, I couldn’t be happier with him, and he’s been running well most of the year. BROOKLYN NINE NINE – 5.05 Ascot

He’s back from some time off but he’s very fit and very well, he’s a horse with plenty of ability. He’s never had a serious problem, we’ve always had just little niggles with him. I wouldn’t be shocked if he ran well here.

DEATH OR GLORY – 2.05 Thirsk

He’s been a fraction disappointing in his last two starts, but he’s been working well at home. I hope he runs his race, I don’t really know why he seems to have flattened off but we’ll see what happens. ITSALLABOUTUS – 2.40 Thirsk

He doesn’t show an awful lot at home and I don’t know if he can win off this mark, the handicapper knows more than me sometimes. He needs to show up, he showed a bit one day at Pontefract when they went far too fast and he looked tailed off, but he stayed on, so I presume that’s what they are rating him on. The trip will suit as he is slow but he’ll keep on galloping. MEARALL – 3.10 Thirsk

We do like this horse and he ran okay in the Listed race at Ripon last time out. We’ll just have to see how he gets on against this opposition under a penalty. MIDNIGHT AFFAIR – 3.50 Thirsk

I think she’s ready to run a big race. She’s in good form, I thought she ran better than where she finished at York last time (see free video replay, below). It would not surprise me to see her put in a bold bid here.

TROPICAL ISLAND – 4.25 Thirsk

She’s stepping up in trip. We thought she was a really nice filly and still do, maybe we were just trying to make her sprint when she wants to stretch out a bit. She won over six as a two-year-old, so you’d think she’d stay seven now and she’s in great form. It’s a big day for her. FURZIG – 5.00 Thirsk

This is a drop in grade for him and the last time we dropped him in grade he won, so hopefully he can run a big race. He’s a grand old horse. CRAVEN – 5.35 Thirsk

He’s his own boss and he does what he wants. But on a going day he has a chance.