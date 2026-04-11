Richard Fahey Sky Bet Sunday Series preview: Musselburgh runners

Check out our columnist's views on his runners at the Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture at Musselburgh.
16:15 Kameko Fever
He’s been a little raw and is still learning his trade but being involved in the finish at Newcastle last time will have done him the world of good. He’s improving and has his chance if he comes forward again.
16:15 Supreme Clarets
He didn’t win at two but is one who will win races. He’s drawn wider than I’d like for his return and I don’t think he’ll beat my other runner but have been proved wrong in the past.
17:15 Flying Fletcher
We’re going up to nine furlongs with him on Sunday and have to hope he stays but it’s a £50,000 pot and well worth a go. He’s in great form right now which helps but doesn’t have anything hidden from the handicapper and there are some potential improvers in here.
18:15 They All Know Me
He hasn’t won yet but is another who will at some stage. He’s back from a little break but I’m pleased with his work at home and we’re using Warren Fentiman’s claim to take three pounds off.
18:15 Ziggy's Condor
He’s running well right now and is very consistent. He’ll run his race again but the wide draw doesn’t help him.
18:45 South Parade
She lost her way completely after winning at Thirsk last season and was very disappointing. We’re pleased with her at home but she’s entitled to need this but it would be great to see a step back in the right direction.
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