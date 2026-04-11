Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist Richard Fahey
Our star columnist Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey Sky Bet Sunday Series preview: Musselburgh runners

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Sat April 11, 2026 · 2h ago

Check out our columnist's views on his runners at the Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture at Musselburgh.

16:15 Kameko Fever

He’s been a little raw and is still learning his trade but being involved in the finish at Newcastle last time will have done him the world of good. He’s improving and has his chance if he comes forward again.

16:15 Supreme Clarets

He didn’t win at two but is one who will win races. He’s drawn wider than I’d like for his return and I don’t think he’ll beat my other runner but have been proved wrong in the past.

17:15 Flying Fletcher

We’re going up to nine furlongs with him on Sunday and have to hope he stays but it’s a £50,000 pot and well worth a go. He’s in great form right now which helps but doesn’t have anything hidden from the handicapper and there are some potential improvers in here.

https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/shop/horses-to-follow

18:15 They All Know Me

He hasn’t won yet but is another who will at some stage. He’s back from a little break but I’m pleased with his work at home and we’re using Warren Fentiman’s claim to take three pounds off.

18:15 Ziggy's Condor

He’s running well right now and is very consistent. He’ll run his race again but the wide draw doesn’t help him.

18:45 South Parade

She lost her way completely after winning at Thirsk last season and was very disappointing. We’re pleased with her at home but she’s entitled to need this but it would be great to see a step back in the right direction.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING