Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist on his two runners at Hamilton on Friday and the team for Ripon and Doncaster on Saturday.

Hamilton, Friday 19:15 Strike Red

If he goes there in the same form as he was in at Newcastle last time then he has a great chance. We hope he is, he’s ticking over nicely, but I’m just a fraction worried about the ground. I hope it’s not too quick for him. If it isn’t too lively, track and trip are ideal and he’ll go very well. 19:50 Mr Colonel

I was extremely disappointed with him in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot but he was drawn wide in ten that day and things just never went right from leaving the gate. I’m happy to draw a line through it and we’re coming back in trip this evening. It’s a hot contest but if he’s back in the form of his Chester Vase third then he’s bang in the mix.

Saturday Ripon 14:05 By Jove Grace

She ran well on debut at Carlisle but we’re running her back in what looks a very strong race. It’s a small field but there are a couple of previous winners in there. My filly will need to improve but she’s entitled to, with the experience under her belt more than anything else. It will be interesting to see how she goes. 14:40 Black Orchid

She’s a nice filly but one who’s been a bit immature. She’s coming together now and definitely improved from her debut to her second start and can go forward again. I think she’ll run well providing the ground isn’t too fast for her. To be fair Ripon did a great job with at their last meeting so fingers crossed. 15:15 Yafreh

A big backward horse who is going to be a very nice four-year-old next season. He’s running to a decent level now and I was pleased with him on handicap debut at Thirsk last time. He’s still learning and it’s still all about the future a little with him still. 17:03 Aurelune

She’s just so laidback it’s taking an age for the penny to drop. I was pleased to see her finish her race off well at Leicester last time which offers hope we’re getting there and I never thought we’d be running in this sort of grade with what we see at home. She’s definitely going to be winning races, and I think she can run very well in this. Doncaster 18:45 First Time