Our star columnist Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide to the team

Horse Racing
Fri June 26, 2026 · 3h ago

Our columnist looks back on an exciting midweek winner and ahead to his Saturday team.

I was very pleased with the two fillies we ran at Carlisle on Wednesday

Ruby Moon won well on debut and looks like she could potentially be nice. You always have high hopes when you get a horse from this family and she’s gorgeous, full of size and scope. We're lucky to have her.

She’d been giving us the right signs at home and ran like we thought she would. She seems to have come out if it really well but I’ll let her tell us when to go again but it was the perfect start to her career.

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We also like By Jove Grace too who finished second in the five furlong maiden earlier on the card. For a stride or two I thought she was coming to win the race before the winner swept by but I really liked the way she travelled. She’s a typically sharp, breeze-up filly who should give her owners plenty of fun.

Saturday team

York

13:20 Sue's Last Chance

He’s the sort to improve with racing and I thought he ran well there the last day, travelling strongly through the race. You never know what you’re up against in these York two-year-old races and the others will think they know how good we are but I do think there’s more to come from our fellow.

13:55 Golden Strike

We’re taking it on trust that he’s going to get the mile but he certainly looks like it’s worth a try. I was delighted with his win here the last day where he galloped through the line over seven furlongs and if he does get home I’d expect another good run.

14:25 Boston Dan

I thought he ran better here the last day from a poor draw, it was more encouraging. He was a useful two-year-old and paid the price with the rating he brought into his three-year-old season but the handicapper is starting to give him a chance and I thought he looked on the way back last time.

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16:15 Invincible Boy

This is a horse I really like. After his win at Pontefract in April we put him away for a seven-furlong handicap here at the last meeting and he got balloted out. That was a tad frustrating as his rating would have got him in the last six runnings of that race. I’m not wild about his draw in 14 but I think they might come down the middle in a single group and I’d like to see him run well. He might well want seven in time though.

16:50 Glistening Nights

He disappointed here the other day and we don’t know why but I’m happy to draw a line through it. He definitely has a chance on his previous form and he has a very good rider on board for this amateur jockeys' race.

Chester

15:03 Stormy Impact

I thought she ran a blinder when fourth in the Dash at Epsom where she was strong at the finish. We’ll ride her for luck from stall eight on Saturday but she’s not a filly we’d have ever gone forward on. I just hope they go hard up front and we can pick them off late.

16:10 First Time

He was much better on his second start for us at York last time and I’m looking forward to going up to seven furlongs with him. I think Chester will suit him, he’s a horse with plenty of natural speed, and I’m looking for a big run.

Newcastle

15:45 Strike Red

It’s horses for courses here, he likes six furlongs at Newcastle and was back somewhere near his best at Epsom last time. He never quite got into it there but is capable of being competitive in this if bringing his A-game.

16:23 Bacha

The two-year-olds are running well at present and he shows ability at home. We’re taking on a previous winner and others with solid form so it’s a big ask but I hope he shapes well.

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