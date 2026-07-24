Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide including York tips

Our columnist with a guide to his runners across three meetings this Saturday.

York 14:00 Havana Rum

He’s going in deep here and needs to step up but he’s a 77-rated sprinter getting a crack at a valuable pot so why not give it a go? He ran well here last time and I think the fast pace is really going to suit him. It’s just a question of whether he’s good enough. 14:00 Musical Touch

I’m just a fraction worried about the ground for him but if I had it pick one of my four for the race it would be him. He’s a course-and-distance winner and we’ve kept him for this race since his win in June. I’m not sure about the draw in 19 but we’ve learned he’s a horse who runs best fresh and he’s ready for this. 14:00 Rock Opera

He was third in this race last season at a big price and is actually three pounds lower this time around. He has no weight on his back and I’d love to see him run well. He’ll be finishing off strongly, it’s a case of whether he can catch them. 14:00 Utmost Respect

He’s making his seasonal reappearance after a few issues. It was never anything structural, he had colic in the spring and it’s taken time to get him back. He’s ready to start out but I’d expect him to need the run and improve for whatever he does.

15:05 Up The Jazz

He’s a horse who really tries. I’d be pleasantly surprised if he could win a competitive York handicap like this from 70 but he’s run well here before and is in great order at home. I’m very pleased with him. 16:52 Invincible Boy

This is a horse I do like. I’m sure going up to seven furlongs is going to suit him and I think we’ve excuses for his run over six here last time. I think he could run very well and hope he does for owner Phil Smith.

Ascot 14:55 Golden Mind

I just think he’s badly handicapped. He ran well at Musselburgh and Ascot in the spring when he was very fit but has struggled since and he’s still off 102. I think he needs some help from the handicapper otherwise I fear he won’t be winning this year. 16:10 Mudita

She’s had two runs in handicaps and in both they’ve hacked and then sprinted which is absolutely not what this filly wants. She needs a proper pace in her races and should get that in a big field Ascot handicap. The problem is this is the best race she’s run in but I hope she can show her true colours.

Chester 13:53 Mr Moonshine

He ran well at Hamilton last time and it looks as though going up to a mile-and-a-half is going to suit him. Seven is an average draw but he looks to have his chance. He’s yet to get his head in front but should win races. 14:28 Supreme Clarets