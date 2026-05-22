Richard Fahey Saturday column: Horse-by-horse guides

The horses are running well right now which is great. Hopefully it can last for the full season.

Big Cigar was our first two-year-old winner of the season at Newcastle on Tuesday. He was a breeze-up horse and very professional on the day. I really liked how he did it. I don’t know what he beat but he did it well and it’s a great launchpad for his career.

There were only three runners in the Ayr race Crystal Queen contested and they didn’t go a gallop. That was all against her. She was a little breezy still, in contrast to Big Cigar. By that I mean she was too keen, wanting to get on with it. A proper pace to aim at would have helped but I was pleased with her debut and she has come out of the race fine. I’d imagine she’ll have learned plenty from it behind what seemed to be a very well-regarded winner.

Charted Course started out for us at Haydock on Thursday. I didn’t think he was a Royal Ascot horse but he’s so laidback at home, it was hard to get a proper measure of him. So I said to Richard Brown, who is racing manager for Wathnan Racing, that we should run him and see if it wakes him up.

They can surprise you at times on the racecourse and as ever Richard was brilliant about it. We ran and he shaped very well. He’s a colt I really like, a very handsome colt with plenty of ability. But he’s one who’s going to want seven furlongs and even a mile down the line. There was plenty to build-on from that first run. We won’t rush him and I think he’s a lovely prospect moving forward.