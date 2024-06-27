Richard Fahey on Saturday runners at Chester, Doncaster and Newcastle

Our columnist Richard Fahey reflects on Royal Ascot and looks ahead to his Saturday team at Chester, Doncaster and Newcastle.

Reflecting on Royal Ascot It was a tough week at Royal Ascot but there were some positives and I haven’t lost faith in any of the juvenile horses. The Wathnan Racing-owned horses will probably go to Goodwood and we’ll work back from there with one or two having an easy week. Columnist ran the best race of my Coventry Stakes pair finishing third, he’s in good form, while Catalyse was just a bit lighter than I’d like and he probably needs a bit of a break. He was disappointing don’t get me wrong, but he’s one of those having an easy few days. I didn’t see it at the time but Shadow Army got knocked over at the start in the Windsor Castle and that’s game over in a five furlong race like that at Royal Ascot, he just never got back into the race. He’s come out of the race great; in fact, he’s come out of the race the best out of them all. Loom ran okay in the Norfolk Stakes, I was a bit disappointed, while Moving Force just struggled for pace. From the older horses, Dark Vintage ran well in the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes. It was a good, solid run, he just lacked a bit of natural speed to hold his position but he stuck on well and is probably ready to move up to six now.

Horse Racing Podcast: Royal Ascot Review

Newcastle Saturday runners STRIKE RED – 1.35

He likes the course having won at Newcastle a couple of times albeit off a lower rating. I thought he ran well in midfield in the Wokingham on Saturday and he seems to have come out of it well so we’ll give this a go. RAMAZAN – 2.04

It’s very difficult to find races for him and he’s got a bit to find here on the ratings dropping in trip. It will be interesting to see him on the all-weather as his best form is on a slower surface and it might suit him well, while the stiff nature of the course at this distance will help. THE PREDICTOR – 2.35

He had a year off the track but he’s been fine since Thirsk so I’m hoping he can improve from that reappearance. Whether he’ll be back at his very best I don’t know I’m afraid, we’ll have to see. ZIP – 3.40

Zip has been running well all year without winning and he’s in great order at home. He likes the course, he was second in this race last year off a 4lb higher mark to one of mine, so he must go there with a good chance. I’d like to see him win. DEATH OR GLORY – 4.15

He is what he is, it looks a pretty good race with Invited and Ardennes in there. I expect him to run well, whether he’s good enough to win a warm novice I’m not sure, if he did I’d be delighted. FURZIG – 5.25

He has struggled to find his form so far this season but I’m happier with him now so hopefully he can turn a corner. He is handicapped to run well now so hopefully he starts doing that on Saturday.

Chester Saturday runners MRBLUESKY – 1.50

I thought he ran okay when he was third at York but stall seven will make life difficult for him and he could be one for nurseries further down the road. GROUNDSMAN – 1.50

He would be the pick of my pair from stall four. He’s a good, hardy horse and we do like him at home. I’m sure he will win a maiden, hopefully it is this one. DARE TO HOPE – 3.00

He’s running really well. I thought it was a good effort at Hamilton the other day where he was narrowly denied. It was a bit frustrating to go up 4lb for getting beat and off his new mark he’ll be needing a bit of luck from stall eight. ZIGGY’S CONDOR – 3.35

I think seven furlongs around here will suit him well so I’m looking forward to seeing him run. He’s lightly-raced and has some good form but this looks competitive despite it being a small enough field.

Doncaster Saturday runners ROCK OPERA – 5.50

I thought he ran well the other day when beaten a nose at Nottingham and he only went up a couple of pounds. The ground will be fine for him and with a bit of luck he’ll go close to winning again so fingers crossed he can get his head in front. MUSICAL TOUCH 6.25