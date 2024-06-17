Richard Fahey on his Royal Ascot 2024 team including Shadow Army in the Windsor Castle

Richard Fahey discusses his runners for the first two days of Royal Ascot as he prepares to saddle up three quality juveniles for Wathnan Racing.
Catalyse has been very good since he won at Hamilton, we’ve been pleased with him. Of course, it’s an extremely competitive race and there’s not a lot of form to go on, but I do feel our lad will improve for his first run. Whether that’s good enough we will see.
We’ve used Hamilton before as a successful springboard to Royal Ascot, as Perfect Power ran there, so hopefully that is a good omen. I couldn’t be happier with him, so fingers crossed he can run well.
Columnist did nothing wrong at Chester and he’s a big, powerful horse, but he’s not quite as straightforward as Catalyse. He’ll go down to the start early on Tuesday, but once he is cantering he’s fine. Pre-canter he can be a bit on it.
He’s done nothing wrong and I was impressed with him at Chester. James Doyle had a sit on Catalyse last Sunday and he chose to ride him, but, personally, I don’t think there’s much between them.
We’ve been lucky with Ardad progeny, I think first season we ended up with his top four two-year-olds. Hopefully the luck continues with this fellow.
Shadow Army did very well to win at York despite being slowly away and because of that I’ve been doing some stalls work with him. I had him working coming out of the stalls Sunday morning and he was grand, so hopefully that’s a box ticked with him.
I think he is a very good horse but he is in against 27 runners and you never know with the draw. He’s breaking from six so hopefully the low numbers are not disadvantaged, I do think it’s where the pace is rather than any track bias a lot of the time and there does look to be pace around us.
We’re very pleased with the horse and he has been working well. James came and had a sit on him the other day and he was delighted with him. If I had to pick my best two-year-old right now it would probably be him.
He will improve for his York run, he’s a very laidback character and hugely talented.
I wasn’t too fussed which race to go for, it was more a case of juggling the balls for Wathnan Racing and they do seem to have a good colt in the Norfolk (Shareholder) that beat one of mine at Beverley, so I was happy to come here. Hopefully he has a very good chance.
