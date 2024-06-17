Richard Fahey on his Royal Ascot 2024 team including Shadow Army in the Windsor Castle

Richard Fahey discusses his runners for the first two days of Royal Ascot as he prepares to saddle up three quality juveniles for Wathnan Racing.

Tuesday Runners CATALYSE - 3.05 Royal Ascot, Coventry Stakes

Catalyse has been very good since he won at Hamilton, we’ve been pleased with him. Of course, it’s an extremely competitive race and there’s not a lot of form to go on, but I do feel our lad will improve for his first run. Whether that’s good enough we will see. We’ve used Hamilton before as a successful springboard to Royal Ascot, as Perfect Power ran there, so hopefully that is a good omen. I couldn’t be happier with him, so fingers crossed he can run well. COLUMNIST - 3.05 Royal Ascot, Coventry Stakes

Columnist did nothing wrong at Chester and he’s a big, powerful horse, but he’s not quite as straightforward as Catalyse. He’ll go down to the start early on Tuesday, but once he is cantering he’s fine. Pre-canter he can be a bit on it. He’s done nothing wrong and I was impressed with him at Chester. James Doyle had a sit on Catalyse last Sunday and he chose to ride him, but, personally, I don’t think there’s much between them. We’ve been lucky with Ardad progeny, I think first season we ended up with his top four two-year-olds. Hopefully the luck continues with this fellow.

Wednesday Runner SHADOW ARMY – 6.15 Royal Ascot, Windsor Castle Stakes