Richard Fahey on his recent hot streak and Saturday runners at Haydock and Beverley

KOMORKIS – 2.25 Hamilton

She's quite a nice filly. She’s by the same sire as The Platinum Queen, Cotai Glory, and like her she does need minding a little bit at home, but she has shown a bit. I'd love to see her run well and if she does everything alright she could run a nice race.

His first gallop wasn’t a good one but, looking at him, he wasn’t quite as fit as some of the breeze-up horses. He’s had a couple of gallops since and I’ve been pleased with him, but he’s more of a grinding type of horse. With that in mind I think we’ll ride him quite positively today and see what happens. We’ve had to really get stuck into him to get him ready to run, but his last gallop was his best yet so hopefully he’s ready now. If he is he could run well.

