Richard Fahey guide to weekend runners including Catching The Moon

Richard Fahey guides us through his team for Ripon today as well as the weekend runners which include smart filly Catching The Moon at Newbury.

RIPON, THURSDAY 14:00 – Vega Storm

He ran well and is entitled to improve from the first outing at Newcastle. There are a couple in here who probably have stronger form but if he handles the track then he could run okay. I’m not sure stall one will be a help here. 14:35 – Sun Lord

He’s a three-year-old newcomer and he’ll definitely stay the 10-furlong trip. He will win races but whether it’s today or not we’ll see. I trained his brother Wootton’sun who was a decent horse and won the Old Newton Cup over a mile and a half a couple of years ago. 15:10 – Cotai Belle

She ended up being a little bit disappointing as a juvenile but she’s down in grade under top weight today. She’s fit and well so fingers crossed as Ethan is riding very well at the moment – he’s absolutely flying. 15:45 – Rock Opera

He’s never had much luck at Ripon but stall 13 doesn’t look a bad draw today. He’s fairly straight for the first run back so he could run well.

15:45 – Lesley’s Boy

He was a half-decent two-year-old and it’s taken a while to come back to a bit of form. He’s on a competitive mark, it’s just whether stall one is going to be tough here. 16:16 – Glistening Nights

He’s and very well but probably as high as he wants to be in the ratings. Fingers crossed he runs well. 16:52 – Ciao Capo

He’s done very well over the winter, he’s a huge horse and if he handles the track then he could run a decent race today.

NEWBURY, SATURDAY 13:25 – Catching The Moon

Catching The Moon is in good form, still a little bit backward in her coat but I think most of my fillies are like that. It’s a good starting point for her. She gets away without her Group 3 penalty so that’ll help, these trials are great races in that regard for fillies who won Group races at two. She’s quite a speedy filly, she’s naturally quick and has a big heart, but she came home well at Ayr so we’re hoping that the step up to seven furlongs will suit her. You’d imagine she should stay based on the dam side of her pedigree. She’s not one you can get really stuck into at home and I wouldn’t have been tough on her but we’re happy with her.

Catching The Moon and Oisin Orr win at Ayr

THIRSK, SATURDAY 14:12 – Advance Twentyfive

This is a good starting point for him, I think he’ll stay further but he’s run well over seven and I’d just like him to win a race. There are a couple in there against him that look okay so we’ll see how we get on. 14:47 – Ay Gee Ell