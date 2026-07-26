Richard Fahey Goodwood Tuesday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist on his two runners at Goodwood on Tuesday and he's hoping for big runs from both.

We’re hoping to have a decent team heading to the Qatar Goodwood Festival this week but its hard to get into the handicaps so fingers crossed a few more make it. Castle Stuart missed out by one for the opener on Tuesday which was frustrating but we still have two runners.

16:10 Vintage Clarets

He’s definitely better with a bit of juice in the ground but I’m just hoping at the start of what is a long week down there we’re going to get the best of it on Tuesday. I’m sure they’ll be on top of it (watering), or hope they are, because he is still a well-handicapped horse. He’s in great form too, finishing second in the Dash at Epsom and then third at Chester where he was slowly away and getting there late. We’re very pleased with him and if the ground isn’t too quick, he should go well. 17:55 Stormy Impact