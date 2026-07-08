Richard Fahey Friday runners: York, Chester and Hamilton

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on a busy Saturday including a couple in the John Smith's Cup at York.

York, Friday 16:30 Ciao Capo

He’s progressing very well and has won his last two. He’s up seven pounds for his win at Wetherby last time and is now moving up the ranks into a York handicap too but he’s going nicely and I hope there’s more to come. 16:30 Glistening Nights

He ran a blinder in an amateur riders’ race here last time, its just a shame he didn’t win. He has plenty of good course form and will run another solid race.

Saturday York 14:02 Big Cigar

They say always back the top weights in nurseries and I hope they’re right. I feel the handicapper has been kind enough with an opening mark of 84. Things didn’t fall right for him at Beverley last time but the step back up to six will suit and I’m looking forward to running him again. 14:39 Bragbor

He ran no race whatsoever at Epsom last time and needs to start getting his act together again. Maybe he didn’t handle the track there though and he’s been dropped another three pounds which will help. I’d like to see more from him at York. 15:45 Have Secret

He is what he is – and he’s probably in the grip of the handicapper as a result – but he does like York and runs well here. Hopefully he’ll do so again but he’s vulnerable to any improvers in the race and it does look as though there are a few. 15:45 Castle Stuart

He’s due to go up four pounds so is officially well-in on Saturday. He ran a good solid race to be second here last time and is in good form at home now. We bring solid handicap form to the table and it will be interesting to see if the improvers can go past it in the John Smith’s Cup. They might well do, but we’ll give it our best shot. 15:45 Rainbow Nebula

The ground is probably quick enough for him although they did a great job at the last York meeting so we’re happy to let him take his chance. He’ll need a personal best to win it though. 17:30 Havana Rum

I thought he ran OK at Epsom last time. He’s been too high in the handicap but is starting to come down a little although I still fear he’s as high as he wants to be. 17:30 Rock Opera

He’s in the form of his life right now and ran another good race to finish second at Pontefract last time. He’s up another pound but has good form at York, what could be a handy draw and has his chance a typically competitive handicap here. Chester 14:10 Ay Gee Ell

The handicapper absolutely hammered him for winning at Southwell in December and he’s been paying the price. He’s gradually started to come down now and is a pound above his last winning mark but needs to show a bit more from a decent draw. 14:45 Advance Twentyfive

He’s been running pretty ordinarily of late so I worked him a visor at home and it definitely had a positive effect. He wears the headgear for the first-time on the racecourse on Saturday and I hope it brings about improvement. It’s a big day for this horse. 16:24 Kind Touch

He ran well in a competitive sprint at York last time when I just felt he wasn’t man-enough for a test like that. It will have taught him plenty and he’s down in grade on Saturday. He too has a decent draw and I’d be disappointed if he doesn’t run very well. 17:32 Mudita

She’s been running OK but the last twice they’ve gone no gallop in her races which doesn’t suit her at all. We’re going up in trip on Saturday and the dam won over two miles so there’s every chance she’ll stay it well. I think there’ll be a pace on in an apprentice race at Chester too which again is in her favour. Hamilton 18:15 Onslaught

I’ve never trained a horse who is as half asleep as this fellow is. I'd hoped taking him to the racecourse at Pontefract might wake him up but it didn’t and he’s been exactly the same at home since too. He has ability and will win races but so far it’s all been about tomorrow with him, he’s been in no rush. I hope he starts to wake up at Hamilton. 18:50 Eartha

She was retired but came back into training. It’s fair to say she hasn’t been breaking any records at home since but we’ll see what form she is in on the track as she’s capable in this grade if she’s at the top of her game. 20:50 Mr Moonshine